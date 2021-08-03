Lisa Butler, LCMFT, LCAC

Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon Louisianans who believe in the power of prayer to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying and fasting during their lunch time for three days for Louisiana health care workers and all of those who are sick with or affected by COVID-19. In addition to prayer, the governor encourages all Louisianans to help slow the spread of COVID by getting their vaccines and wearing masks whenever they are indoors and in public.