Lisa Butler, LCMFT, LCAC
Director, Cana Counseling at Catholic Charities -- Diocese of Wichita. Lisa Butler has been promoted to director of Cana Counseling, effective Aug. 2. While she will continue to see clients in her new role, she will balance those sessions with leadership and administrative duties to shepherd Cana's growth and success. She has more than 12 years of experience as a therapist in both private practice and community health. She joined the staff at Cana in 2017, and is dually licensed in Kansas. Cana provides counseling for individuals, couples, families and groups.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0