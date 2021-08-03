Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza Is “A Recipe for Disaster” – Spike in COVID-19 Infections Expected in Two Weeks

By Northwestern University
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLollapalooza ran through Sunday, August 1, in Chicago’s Grant Park. Heading into Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago, concertgoers were anxiously awaiting their favorite artists while infectious disease experts were bracing themselves for a spike in COVID-19 infections they anticipate will hit the week after next, said infectious disease experts Dr. Tina Tan and Dr. Robert Murphy.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Icu#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Dr. Arwady Went Undercover at Lollapalooza. Here's What She Says She Saw

Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. "I actually went through those gates multiple times not known," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "Like I put a hat on. I put glasses on. I put a mask on."
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

More dangerous than Delta? Experts warn of new COVID variants

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Right now the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire. It is more contagious and more dangerous than previous strains, but experts say the next strain will be even worse. Dr. Ann Sheehy is a hospitalist at UW Health and treats COVID-19 patients. She says with the...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

72K kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week, up 33K from week prior

About 72,000 kids tested positive for the coronavirus last week in the U.S., according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. The organizations gathered data from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The 72,000 cases last...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Festivals Called Into Question As Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day. The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Chicago again. Two festivals were canceled, but then Market Days just kicked off in Boystown and Lollapalooza just wrapped up days ago. Market Days has safety measures in place for COVID-19, including a tent where people can get a free rapid test or even a vaccine shot. Events like these are facing criticism from some and welcomed with open arms by others. While cases are going up and while the number of Illinoisans hospitalized with coronavirus has doubled in the last month, deaths and hospitalizations are significantly lower than last year. The daily average hospitalization for COVID-19 in Chicago last April saw days with more than 150 people in the hospital. Recently it’s an average of nine or 10. It is, however, important to note that Chicago has a very different vaccination rate from other more rural spots in Illinois. Of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 in June, 96% were not vaccinated.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 892 New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalization Increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 892 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.5 million Maryland...

Comments / 5

Community Policy