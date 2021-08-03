Lollapalooza Is “A Recipe for Disaster” – Spike in COVID-19 Infections Expected in Two Weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day. The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Chicago again. Two festivals were canceled, but then Market Days just kicked off in Boystown and Lollapalooza just wrapped up days ago. Market Days has safety measures in place for COVID-19, including a tent where people can get a free rapid test or even a vaccine shot. Events like these are facing criticism from some and welcomed with open arms by others. While cases are going up and while the number of Illinoisans hospitalized with coronavirus has doubled in the last month, deaths and hospitalizations are significantly lower than last year. The daily average hospitalization for COVID-19 in Chicago last April saw days with more than 150 people in the hospital. Recently it’s an average of nine or 10. It is, however, important to note that Chicago has a very different vaccination rate from other more rural spots in Illinois. Of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 in June, 96% were not vaccinated.