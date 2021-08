The downtuned guitars, funky bass lines and DJ scratches are obviously important, but so much of what gives nu-metal its unique and game-changing character are the singers. For a genre that blends the vocally-centric music of hip-hop with the visceral fury of metal, any given nu-metal band's identity is defined in large part by the sonic persona of their frontperson. It goes without saying that a genre this divisive has had its fair share of less-than-spectacular talents behind the mic, but we wanted to highlight the cream of the crop. From its pivotal originators to its most celebrated innovators, these are the 10 best vocalists in all of nu-metal's storied history.