Basil Hayden Toast Launches at Rooftop Soiree

The basil-iest pasta sauce I know. No offense to pesto, which is as much about the pine nuts and Parmesan and olive oil as the herbs. This basil cream sauce needs only two ingredients. One, yes, is basil. The other is not heavy cream. Or light cream or half-and-half or milk. Instead, use raw cashews and water. Think of this DIY cashew cream less as the driver, more as the vehicle, the means of devouring as much summery basil (and, yeah, pasta) as possible. You don’t need a long soak—as short as 30 minutes does the trick. You don’t need a high-speed blender. You don’t need cheesecloth or even a strainer. The result is creamy, even buttery, born to thickly coat pasta. Speaking of which, any shape works: Something long like linguini or ramen. Something short like penne or bow-ties. Everyone gets along with basil cashew cream sauce. I mean, just look at it. While it’s written to be eaten right away, you can also be a rebel, why not? Make the sauce up to 2 days in advance and pop it in the fridge. When you’re ready to eat, cook the pasta, shock it under cold running water, and then drain it until dry. Toss with the cold sauce and tote to the nearest park for a picnic. —Emma Laperruque.