Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Basil Hayden Toast Launches at Rooftop Soiree

By ElizaBeth Taylor
t2conline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a stunning summer day that rang in the latest divine spirit to hit the market – Basil Hayden Toast. At the PUBLIC Hotel, invited guests attended an intimate soiree where they sipped as the sun set. “This is a perfect night to experience this,” said American Whiskey Ambassador Tim Heuisler to the crowd gathered on the private roof.

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basil Hayden
Person
Tim Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Brown Rice#Toasted#Food Drink#American Whiskey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Exclusive: Basil Hayden Changed Its Recipe for Its New Bourbon, and We Got the First Taste

Basil Hayden, part of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection since 1992, has long been familiar to whiskey fans for two main reasons. First, the bourbon is known for having a high rye mash bill, which means the percentage of that secondary flavoring grain is greater than in other bourbons (generally thought to be around the 30 percent mark, although the exact mash bill isn’t disclosed). The second reason is the fact that it’s bottled at 80 proof, which bourbon aficionados sometimes grumble about claiming that it’s just not strong enough to provide the heat and flavor they are looking...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Burrata Basil and Peach Panzanella.

This peach panzanella is a summer dream! Toasty bread cubes drizzled with basil vinaigrette and served with perfect burrata cheese. Delish!. I’ve got a midsummer’s dream of a salad here for you today!. I know, I know, I just shared a (super amazing) rotisserie chicken salad with you last week,...
Food & DrinksFood52

Plum & Basil Lemonade

I can’t say no to a lemonade stand—it’s so perfectly nostalgic and iconic of summer. Try this fizzy riff on classic lemonade, made with LaCroix Sparkling Water’s new Beach Plum flavor and perfectly complemented by a handful of fresh basil from your windowsill. —Irene Yoo. Test Kitchen Notes. This recipe...
Columbus, OH614now.com

The Weekender: Indulgent French Toast

French toast is a sweet staple on any breakfast or brunch menu, and Columbus’ must-try restaurants aren’t just serving up your mom’s traditional breakfast fare. These restaurateurs are doling out over-the-top French toast plates that will leave you stuffed, satisfied, and wishing you had room for seconds. BROUGHT TO YOU...
RecipesFood52

Pasta With Basil Cashew Cream

The basil-iest pasta sauce I know. No offense to pesto, which is as much about the pine nuts and Parmesan and olive oil as the herbs. This basil cream sauce needs only two ingredients. One, yes, is basil. The other is not heavy cream. Or light cream or half-and-half or milk. Instead, use raw cashews and water. Think of this DIY cashew cream less as the driver, more as the vehicle, the means of devouring as much summery basil (and, yeah, pasta) as possible. You don’t need a long soak—as short as 30 minutes does the trick. You don’t need a high-speed blender. You don’t need cheesecloth or even a strainer. The result is creamy, even buttery, born to thickly coat pasta. Speaking of which, any shape works: Something long like linguini or ramen. Something short like penne or bow-ties. Everyone gets along with basil cashew cream sauce. I mean, just look at it. While it’s written to be eaten right away, you can also be a rebel, why not? Make the sauce up to 2 days in advance and pop it in the fridge. When you’re ready to eat, cook the pasta, shock it under cold running water, and then drain it until dry. Toss with the cold sauce and tote to the nearest park for a picnic. —Emma Laperruque.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Summer Chicken Sink Salad with Basil & Balsamic

This is a play on the Kitchen Sink concept where you use what's on hand. In this case, I'm using chicken breast because I like to keep grilled chicken breasts on hand for summery entree salads like this one. The grilled corn is perfect in this salad because it adds sweetness and crunch. The combinations are endless so get creative with your salad!
Recipesmashed.com

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Recipe

No matter what the weather is like outside, there's nothing better than a delicious bowl of soup for dinner. While many of us do prefer to eat soup when it's chilly outside, the classic dish can be enjoyed at anytime, and it makes a great main course, lunch, or even snack. When you're in the mood for soup, it's tempting to opt for a store-bought kind that comes in a can. While canned soup does provide convenience, it's actually pretty easy to make your own soup right at home — and the flavors and freshness that you can achieve are truly unbeatable!
DrinksMaxim

Basil Hayden's 'Toast' Bourbon Is an Affordable and Delicious New Whiskey

Basil Hayden's—one of the most popular “gateway” bourbons on the market—just dropped a new bottle that will make us all want to be novice drinkers again. Basil Hayden Toast is a first: a new recipe replacing the Jim Beam distillery’s signature rye with brown rice, and finishing the whiskey in specially toasted barrels for added depth and flavor.
RecipesOroville Mercury-Register

Some mornings call for pancakes | Sweet Basil and the Bee

The leisure of a summer morning and a once-a-year hankering for pancakes — a match made in, well, the kitchen. As the eating of pancakes is a rare occasion for me, I wanted them to be a cut above the IHOP variety. I was looking for something light that wouldn’t sabotage the rest of this lovely summer day but had good, true pancake flavor.
Small Businessmariamindbodyhealth.com

Protein Sparing French Toast

I always loved Brinner! My favorite breakfast for dinner was French Toast!. To make my delicious protein sparing French Toast, I added used Wholesome Yum Allulose to make the protein sparing bread!. Allulose is a natural sweetener with zero calories and has no impact on blood sugar. Many people prefer...
Recipeshelloglow.co

Heirloom Tomato & Coconut Bacon BLT with Basil Aioli

There’s something so comforting about the classic BLT. With crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, and the perfect smear of mayo, it’s the best diner staple. But it’s hard to stomach this quintessential greasy spoon dish when you think of all the grease. Enter coconut bacon, which is the star of this healthier version of the BLT.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

On-the-Go French Toast Breakfasts

The Hardee's French Toast Dips are being launched by the brand with the upcoming school year in mind to offer parents and students alike with a convenient breakfast option to pick up in the morning. The breakfast menu item from the QSR brand features individual sticks of French toast that are cooked to a golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup for dipping. This format makes the breakfast item perfect for enjoyment out of the house, in the car or perhaps even when running to class.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Lemon Basil Gnocchi with Zucchini

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This lemon basil gnocchi with zucchini recipe is made with a cozy garlic butter sauce and comes together in just 20 minutes. Feel free to add in some chicken or shrimp too, if you’d like. Meet the super-simple summertime...
Recipessunset.com

Steamed Tres Leches Cake with Pineapple Rum Sauce

The team of four chefs, Shota Nakajima, Jamie Tran, Maria Mazon, and Byron Gomez, came together for the Restaurant Wars episode of Top Chef. There, they had to create an eight-course chef’s table menu for the judges. The four combined their own cuisines, flavors, and backgrounds to play off of traditional dishes. The last course, which stunned the judges, was a steamed tres leches cake.
Recipesimbibemagazine.com

White Wine Cheese Board

A summery spread perfect for picnics, entertaining, or everyday snacking. In this cheese board from Kate Leahy’s new book Wine Style, apple-ginger preserves and oven-roasted grapes create a beautiful spread for pairing with wine. In the book, she suggests assembling an assortment that “highlights the cheese but also leaves room for toasted nuts, fresh and dried fruit, and a few other options to eat with whatever you’re drinking.” For the cheese, Leahy recommends aiming for about two ounces per person. “If you want to really get into a tasting of different wines with different cheeses, pick out a diverse selection—a sheep’s milk cheese, a goat’s milk cheese, and a cow’s milk cheese, for instance. Or just ask a good cheesemonger for her favorites and purchase those—it will be hard to go wrong. With that in mind, think of this as less of a recipe and more of a blueprint.”
Punch

Lemon-Lime & Bitters

A nearly nonalcoholic drink with a tradition rooted at the 19th hole of golf in Australia, the LLB is a simple mixture of lemon-lime soda and Angostura bitters. Eventually, the recipe was canned by Angostura into an RTD. This version eschews flavored soda for fresh juice, its zip and zing producing an ethereally breezy drink that showcases the stellar simplicity of a few everyday ingredients.
Recipesmashed.com

Chicken Vegetable Bean Stew Recipe

There's a lot you can say about this soup. It's protein-rich, it's low-carb, it's keto-friendly, it's a great comfort food for a chilly fall or winter day ... and on it goes. But really, there are two points you need to understand above all else: One, this chicken vegetable bean stew is very easy to make, and two, it's absolutely delicious. Thus, it's no surprise it's a favorite of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, and it quite possibly will be a go-to favorite meal for you as well.
Recipesthedailyflavor.com

Mango Salsa Recipe

Fresh Mango Salsa salsa has hints of sweetness from mango, creaminess from avocado, and a kick of heat from jalapeño. It takes just 10 minutes to make and is perfect for parties!. It is one of the easiest and quickest things you can make without any cooking for a get-together...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Roasted Tomato Tart with Cheddar and Basil

This roasted tomato tart with Cheddar and basil is brimming with flavorful slow-roasted tomatoes that bear an intensely concentrated essence and melds it all with an easy free-form pastry crust. Adapted from Mitchell Rosenthal | Cooking My Way Back Home | Ten Speed Press, 2011. Any tomatoes, whether plain old...
Recipesfoodmatters.com

Quick Dinner: Ginger & Cashew Veggie Stirfry

Do you ever find yourself spending hours searching for the perfect quick dinner? That’s exactly why we created this ginger and cashew stirfry. It uses the best of seasonal ingredients (you can adapt them year-round), and truly comes together in moments. It’s one of my personal favorite nourishing weeknight dinners,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy