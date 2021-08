A new commuter bus route from MARTA’s Chamblee station to Athens is among the region’s priorities for possible state funding. On Thursday the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority approved a list of 17 projects to submit to the governor’s office and the General Assembly for possible state funding next year. The list also includes major transit lines such as the proposed Clifton Corridor and Campbellton Road line in Atlanta, new transfer centers in Cobb County and new buses for Douglas County.