2 schedules in less than 24 hours? How about it, Insiders!. The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced their 2021-22 schedule earlier today. The Reign are slated to play 68 regular-season games, including 34 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Saturday, October 16 at home against the San Diego Gulls. A Saturday evening, home opener against San Diego to welcome fans back into the building for the first time in 20 months? If you’ve been to an Ontario / San Diego rivalry game, you’re already starting to get hyped!