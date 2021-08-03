A watershed moment

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order aiming for 50 per cent of vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric and zero-emissions, and propose new rules to cut tailpipe pollution in the next five years. While the proposal is a major leap forward after the rollback of vehicle emissions standards under the Trump administration, the plan has been met with scepticism from climate scientists and environmental groups who say the rules are “unenforceable” and too “weak” amid an ever-worsening climate crisis.“While the topline numbers of the proposals look strong on paper, we understand that the standards...