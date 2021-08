Manchester hosted the Boys Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in near perfect weather conditions. The Norse ran very well for their first meet of the season. In a tight race they were only 4 points away from 2nd as Wabash dominated the event winning the championship. Earning All County honors with a 6th place finish was Tate Barlow. Bode Sorg and Elijah Gahl finished 11th and 12th respectively running in their very first race ever. Rounding out the scoring for the Norse Wyatt Bucher and Kourtland Pratt finished 16th and 17th, with Bucher turning in a life-time best time on the night. The season looks bright as the boys will continue to work hard and improve over the next several weeks.