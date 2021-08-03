Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Honored for Community Outreach

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Larry Scott Blackmon Jr. has received the Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year Award from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the first Black Greek Letter Organization established in the United States, and the highest individual award that Alpha Phi Alpha can give to a graduate chapter brother. The two-year appointment was presented to Blackmon at the 2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity biannual general convention, which took place in Indianapolis. The award aims to increase Alpha activity and involvement, promote outreach and service to the community, encourage cooperation and collaboration, and spur academic excellence.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshdirect#Food Insecurity#Community Outreach#Freshdirect Vp Of#Ahold Delhaize#Centerbridge Partners#Delhaize Usa#Progressive Grocer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy