FreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Honored for Community Outreach

FreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Larry Scott Blackmon Jr. has received the Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year Award from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the first Black Greek Letter Organization established in the United States, and the highest individual award that Alpha Phi Alpha can give to a graduate chapter brother. The two-year appointment was presented to Blackmon at the 2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity biannual general convention, which took place in Indianapolis. The award aims to increase Alpha activity and involvement, promote outreach and service to the community, encourage cooperation and collaboration, and spur academic excellence.