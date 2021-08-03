New Workplace is more than Zoom and Hoteling
Traci Schweikert is the Chief Talent Officer here at POLITICO. Below, she shares updates on our new workplace and employee benefits. POLITICO, like most employers, is working to define our new workplace. We are finalizing plans to give employees options for partial or complete remote work via our flavor of a new hybrid work model. We are investing in new technology and training to ensure all POLITICOs have the resources they need to support their work. We are reviewing work processes and internal communications to ensure information parity as we transition from complete work-from-home (WFH) status. Our guiding principle: Create more flexibility within POLITICO’s new workplace while increasing diversity and protecting equity.www.politico.com
