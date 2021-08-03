Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

ATM Stolen in Hudson Valley, Police Believe More Possible

By Bobby Welber
101.5 WPDH
 3 days ago
Police believe an "out-of-state crime ring" stole an ATM from a Hudson Valley business. Officials believe more thefts are possible. On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into the recent burglary and theft of an ATM machine from a business in the Town of Beekman and would also like to alert Dutchess County business owners that more similar-type crimes may be attempted in the near future.

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Capsized Kayaker Rescued in Ulster County

A 72-year old Staten Island man was rescued by various Ulster County emergency response agencies on Wednesday August 4th, after his kayak capsized. At approximately 12pm on Wednesday August 4th, Ulster County police received a 911 call from Chodikee Lakee in the area of the boat launch, with a report of an overturned/capsized kayaker who was unable to swim.
Fishkill, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hit-And-Run Seriously Injures Hudson Valley Father, Help Needed

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after a jogger was left unconscious on the side of the road from a hit-and-run. According to John Kwon, his father was hit by a car on Route 82 in Fishkill between 5:15 and 6am on Tuesday. Kwon says his father was found on the ground unconscious by a passing car near Schneider's Fishkill Bowling. He suffered spine and rib fractures.
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Spectacular Water Spitting Fireboat to Pass Through Hudson Valley

You'll want to head to the Hudson River to witness a historic water-spouting fireboat as it makes its way through the Hudson Valley. From Friday, August 13 to Monday, August 16 the John J. Harvey will be making stops in the Hudson Valley as it makes a tour up and down the Hudson River this summer. Originally launched in 1931, the boat served New York City residents until being retired in 1994. During the events of September 11, 2001 the historic NYFD boat was brought out of retirement to help fight fires and evacuate people from lower Manhattan.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Nearly 300,000 Hudson Valley Residents Have Gotten COVID

Cases of COVID are soaring across the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. 2.57 percent of all tests in the previous 24 hours came back positive and the state's 7-day positivity rate is 2.70 percent. We cannot go back to...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Meet the 5 Hiking Therapy Animals of Rockland County

Earlier this week the Hudson Valley was introduced to Eleanor Pigby. Miss. Pigby made a splash on social media after her handler Anna Sólveig Sicari shared a photo of her hiking Hook Mountain in Nyack. We reached out to Sólveig Sicari who told us Eleanor Pigby is part of a unique group of therapy animals for the Summit School in Nyack.
TrafficPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Underage Drunk Driver Blamed For Major Power Outage by Police

Police say an underage driver who was under the influence wound up causing a power outage for hundreds of Central Hudson customers. On Tuesday evening just after 10pm police responded to a 911 call about a one-car accident. The report said that a car had crashed into a telephone pole on North Broadway in the Village of Red Hook.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Missing New York Woman Found Dead in Hudson Valley 30 Years Later

A missing New York woman was confirmed to have been killed in the Hudson Valley, over 30 years after she went missing. On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that her newly-created Cold Case Bureau, in partnership with the FBI, Mount Vernon Police Department and the Westchester Department of Laboratories and Research, has successfully identified a woman who was found dead in Mount Vernon over 30 years ago.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

5 Really Cool Car Shows This Weekend in the Hudson Valley

One thing you can always count on here in the Hudson Valley is that you’re going to see a lot of cool old cars. Especially in the spring and summer. Muscle cars, roadsters, primitive cars from the 1920s. Awesome old Corvettes and Mustangs. Yup, we've got a lot of cool cars and car enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley. I personally drove an old Volkswagen Beetle for years.
Walden, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Zoinks! What Was the Mystery Machine Doing in Walden?

Jinkies! You never know what you'll come across when driving around in the Hudson Valley. It looks like yet another infamous vehicle was spotted crusin' the H.V. This time in Orange County. If you remember back to earlier this summer, the Family Truckster from National Lampoons Family Vacation was seen...
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

4 Hudson Valley Rental Houses Fit for the Rich and Famous

Have you ever wondered where all the famous people who visit the Hudson Valley stay when they are in town? You probably aren't going to find them staying at the local Best Western. You will most likely find them tucked away in some amazing home that's for rent in the area that's close to towns like Poughkeepsie, Kingston or even Mahopac.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Is This Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Really for Sale?

It’s been a tough year for everyone, both personally and professionally. The Hudson Valley has seen quite a few businesses closing because of the pandemic, many of them restaurants. I guess it’s not surprising, but it is disappointing. I was surprised, however, to see that one of Poughkeepsie’s most popular...

