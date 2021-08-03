ATM Stolen in Hudson Valley, Police Believe More Possible

You'll want to head to the Hudson River to witness a historic water-spouting fireboat as it makes its way through the Hudson Valley. From Friday, August 13 to Monday, August 16 the John J. Harvey will be making stops in the Hudson Valley as it makes a tour up and down the Hudson River this summer. Originally launched in 1931, the boat served New York City residents until being retired in 1994. During the events of September 11, 2001 the historic NYFD boat was brought out of retirement to help fight fires and evacuate people from lower Manhattan.