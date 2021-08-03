ATM Stolen in Hudson Valley, Police Believe More Possible
Police believe an "out-of-state crime ring" stole an ATM from a Hudson Valley business. Officials believe more thefts are possible. On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into the recent burglary and theft of an ATM machine from a business in the Town of Beekman and would also like to alert Dutchess County business owners that more similar-type crimes may be attempted in the near future.wpdh.com
Comments / 1