San Francisco 49ers’ Nick MAGA Bosa’s Girlfriend Calls Herself A “N***** Magnet” In Old Racist Tweets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa has made substantial progress over the last few months as he attempts to return from a torn ACL that kept him out nearly all of last season. The San Francisco defensive end was a limited participant in the team’s first two practices of training camp, followed by a maintenance day Friday. The knee has held up well to this point, putting Bosa on track to play in the Sept. 12 season opener against Detroit. Bosa took the league by storm in 2019, recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. For his efforts, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. But in just Week 2 of the ’20 season, Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee.