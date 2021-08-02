San Francisco 49ers’ Nick MAGA Bosa’s Girlfriend Calls Herself A “N***** Magnet” In Old Racist Tweets
Before the San Francisco 49ers drafted him, Nick Bosa wasn't shy about being a Trump supporter. The then NFL prospect deleted all of his MAGA-related tweets days ahead of the draft. Now, we know a few erased tweets isn't going to change his political stance, and deep down inside, he's probably BIG MAD that the orange menace is no longer in the White House, but this story isn't about Nick Bosa. It's about his girlfriend, Jenna Berman.
