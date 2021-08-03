When Will The Detective is Already Dead Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo saves Horn, but somehow didn’t know she was a girl until he has to remove her wet clothes. Rem, Shera, and Lumachina are able to fight their way through the dungeon without them, but then run into Gewalt on the twelfth floor. Before they can fight too long, a giant black dragon shows up and mortally wounds Gewalt, though Lumachina heals him, much to his surprise. Once Diablo and Horn make it there, they’re able to help hurt and defeat the dragon, though it’s killed by a maid golem named Rose, who Diablo actually created himself. She recognizes him and lets the rest into the treasure room, giving Lumachina access to a statue that helps her heal from the Death Knell Curse. Rose joins the team, everyone except her and Shera get new outfits, and they all leave the dungeon to go face oncoming Fallen forces.