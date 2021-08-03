When Will The Detective is Already Dead Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime
The Detective is Already Dead or Tantei wa Mo, Shinde Iru follows Kimihiko Kimizuka who, according to him, was close to trouble. He said that trouble is naturally attracted to him. One example is being considered as a suspect in a crime scene. This did not stop even until he was in third-year junior high when he was kidnapped and asked to carry a suitcase. He will bring this suitcase with him on an international flight, and there he met Siesta, a self-proclaimed legendary detective.epicstream.com
Comments / 0