Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

When Will The Detective is Already Dead Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

By Anime Writer
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detective is Already Dead or Tantei wa Mo, Shinde Iru follows Kimihiko Kimizuka who, according to him, was close to trouble. He said that trouble is naturally attracted to him. One example is being considered as a suspect in a crime scene. This did not stop even until he was in third-year junior high when he was kidnapped and asked to carry a suitcase. He will bring this suitcase with him on an international flight, and there he met Siesta, a self-proclaimed legendary detective.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Dub#Muse Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Amazon Prime Video Lists New English Dub Cast for 1st 3 Rebuild of Evangelion Films

Some cast members reprise roles from original TV series, earlier Funimation dub. The English dub cast listed for the three films includes:. Additional cast members in the three films include: Tom Booker, Brittany Cox, Joe Fria, Todd Haberkorn, Kyle Hebert, Jason C. Lee, Daman Mills, Aviva W. Pressman, Marz Richards, Michael Ross, Alejandro Saab, Amy Seeley, Brett Weaver, Kimberly Yates, Felecia Angelle, Jake Eberle, Scott Golden, Merritt Hicks, Brick Prigge, Rebeka Thomas, and Bijou Vann. Dubbing Brothers USA produced the dub, and Joe Fria directed the dub.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Kemono Jihen Season One

When a series of animal bodies that rot away after a single night begin appearing in a remote mountain village, Inugami, a detective from Tokyo who specializes in the occult, is called to investigate. While working the case, he befriends a strange boy who works in the field every day...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Zenon’s Power”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Yuno, Klaus, and Letoile charge into Golden Dawn’s headquarters to stop Zenon from taking Captain Vangeance, but have to deal with Devil powered goons first. They make short work of them, but are unable to stand up to Zenon, who leaves with Vangeance and leaves them for dead. Thankfully, Vangeance was able to leave a spell behind to heal those who had survived the attack, including Yuno, but half of their squad was killed.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Recruits Dragon Ball Star for Re-Destro's English Dub Voice

My Hero Academia has recruited a Dragon Ball star to be the voice behind the Meta Liberation Army's Re-Destro in the English dub release of Season 5 of the series! The fifth season of the anime will soon be ending its take on the Endeavor Agency arc, and this means that we'll finally get to see the fan favorite villain focus arc kick off in due time. Funimation's official SimulDub release of the season isn't that far behind, and it has been putting the cast together for the big villainous group coming in the season, the Meta Liberation Army.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shadows House “An Incomplete Map”

Emilico and Rum meet up with Shaun. They work together and eventually find Shaun’s shadow master John. Lou and Ricky are also traveling together. Lou almost falls off a cliff but she is fine. She is more worried if there is damage done to her face. Emilico is determined to rescue Kate.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

When is the Pokemon Netflix live-action series release date?

If you’re a Pokemon fan, you’re sure to be delighted at the news that a Pokemon Netflix live-action series is on its way based on the beloved games and anime. It isn’t the franchise’s first foray into live-action productions, as 2019’s Detective Pikachu was a box-office hit. However, it is the first time that Nintendo’s staple property will appear on the small screen in live-action. If you’re already excited, we’ve got details on what the Pokemon Netflix live-action series release date might be.
ComicsAnime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Streams Vinland Saga Anime's English Dub Trailer

Sentail Filmworks streamed a trailer for its English dub of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga manga. Kyle Colby Jones and John Swasey are directing the English dub. Mike Haimoto is the assistant director. Joel McCray and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script. Netflix Japan is...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Deep Memories”

After terrorizing the city folk Fushi and Gugu stop after Gugu’s body gets weak and Fushi creates food. They discuss his ability to create and transform into someone who’s already passed away. Then Gugu tells Fushi about his past with his brother. Rean finds them tired of babysitting the adults. Fushi goes out to find Gugu’s mask and Rean shows Gugu her scar and tells her story. The two argue perspectives and Rean offers an olive branch in the form of a new mask.
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Reveals World Witches Take Off! Anime's English Dub Cast

The series of 15-minute shorts premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime follows the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime not only features the 501st Joint Fighter Wing (Strike Witches), but also the 502nd (Brave Witches).
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Release Date: When is it out?

First announced back in April, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is finally coming out this week. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Release Date: July 27, 2021. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles bundles the two The Great Ace Attorney games from the Nintendo 3DS into one complete package. Originally a Japan-only game, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will come out worldwide on July 27, 2021, on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Sonny Boy Anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Sonny Boy was a bit of a latecomer in the season, as it premiered very early in the summer and was one of the last anime to start airing weekly, but it does look like one of the more promising. When a whole class of students, along with the school buildings but without any adults, a horrifying adventure begins.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces English Dub Adaptation Of ‘Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars’ Coming To Theaters

Set to hit theaters on September 3rd with an English dub adaptation from Funimation, ‘Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars’. Produced by Polygon Pictures Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is supervising directed by and Hiroyuki Seshita and directed by Tadahiro ‘Tady’ Yoshihira, written by Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada, with music by Shuji Katayama. The film features the cast and key creative team behind the popular series, the first two seasons of which will be made available on Funimation starting August 3rd. Here’s the English dub cast:
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Streams How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Anime's English Dub

Shawn Gann is directing the English dub with Emily Fajardo as the assistant ADR Director. Xavier Earl is the lead ADR engineer, and James Bakers and Manuel Aragon are the assistant ADR engineers. Clayton Browning is writing the script and Jeramey Kraatz is supervising. Jennifer Alyx is in charge of ADR prep. Nathanael Harrison is the mix engineer.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Black Dragon Clash”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo saves Horn, but somehow didn’t know she was a girl until he has to remove her wet clothes. Rem, Shera, and Lumachina are able to fight their way through the dungeon without them, but then run into Gewalt on the twelfth floor. Before they can fight too long, a giant black dragon shows up and mortally wounds Gewalt, though Lumachina heals him, much to his surprise. Once Diablo and Horn make it there, they’re able to help hurt and defeat the dragon, though it’s killed by a maid golem named Rose, who Diablo actually created himself. She recognizes him and lets the rest into the treasure room, giving Lumachina access to a statue that helps her heal from the Death Knell Curse. Rose joins the team, everyone except her and Shera get new outfits, and they all leave the dungeon to go face oncoming Fallen forces.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Where To Watch So Not Worth It Kdrama In English Sub Or Dub?

Yes, this Kdrama’s title is So Not Worth It but I assure you that this will totally be worth your time!. So Not Worth It is a sitcom genre Kdrama that is definitely worth adding to your Kdrama watchlist. This series revolves around students who reside in a college dormitory. Well, if living with strangers sounds difficult as it is, these students are from different multicultural backgrounds.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What’s Lover-Like Mean?”

Yume and Yomogi meet with the guy who knew Yume’s sister. Chise is practicing with Dyna Soldier. Koyomi meets with Inamoto, has a flashback that suggests something happened between them. Everyone goes to the pool even the Kaiju Eugenicists. A kaiju shows up and Dynazenon tries out some new moves.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “One Thing at a Time”

Hawks is still in the thick of being a double agent. Luckily, it seems Endeavor has figured out his secret message. He and Endeavor both realize that the work-study is a way to bolster the hero ranks. Endeavor decides to oversee not only Shoto’s training but Deku and Bakugo’s as well.
ComicsAnime News Network

Adult Swim Streams English Dub Trailer for Fena: Pirate Princess Anime

Adult Swim's official YouTube channel began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess on Saturday. The anime is slated to premiere in Japan in October on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi. It will debut on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese premiere. The show will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and will air with an English dub on Adult Swim.

Comments / 0

Community Policy