Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

John C. Butt

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
John C. Butt, 98 of Point Pleasant Beach passed away peacefully Monday, August 2, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian in Neptune. Jimmy, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Jersey City, went on to Dickinson High School where he met the love of his life, Peggy, and then, upon.

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
