Rite Aid Overhauling Price, Promotion and Loyalty Programs
Rite Aid has chosen customer data science provider dunnhumby as its strategic partner to update the drug store chain’s price, promotion and loyalty programs. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are employing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to boost customer value perception digitally across the retailer’s footprint. As part of this undertaking, Rite Aid’s loyalty program will be completely reimagined to offer improved value for customers.progressivegrocer.com
