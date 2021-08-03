Cancel
BMS Pulls Istodax in Lymphoma After Trial Failure

Phramalive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiopharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that it is withdrawing its peripheral T-cell lymphoma drug Istodax from the market after recent trials showed that it did not achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Istodax was brought to market after Celgene Corporation, its maker and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers...

