BMS Pulls Istodax in Lymphoma After Trial Failure

Perry Cook, MD, reviews the role of molecular testing and biomarkers in treatment selection in patients with follicular lymphoma. Perry Cook, MD: The role of molecular testing in follicular lymphoma is less well defined, than it is, say, in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia], where we choose optimal therapy based on the FISH [fluorescence in situ hybridization] profile and other characteristics. In follicular lymphoma, it is certainly useful in considering the use of EZH2-directed therapy, but again, EZH2-directed therapy is appropriate for patients who are both wild type and mutated, and it’s primarily important in patients who are early progressors and for who you might prefer to use EZH2-directed therapy in the second line. To do that, you’d have to know that the patient is EZH2 wild type to conform to the FDA guidelines.