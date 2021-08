Target on Monday joined a growing number of businesses updating their face-mask requirements following the CDC's July 27 update to its face-covering guidance. Effective Aug. 3, all Target team members in areas of substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the CDC—more than 79% of U.S. counties as of Aug. 2—will be required to wear a face covering in stores. In areas not flagged by the CDC, unvaccinated team members and guests will continue to be urged to wear a mask in stores, the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement.