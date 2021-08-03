Fatal crash in Peterborough remains under investigation

Friday’s fatal car crash in Peterborough remains under investigation, according to Peterborough police. The crash happened on July 30 around 3:50 a.m. on Route 202 near Scott Mitchell Road,when a 2004 Chevy Malibu left the road and overturned, killing passenger Brenda L. Wszolek, 52, of Peterborough. As of Tuesday morning, driver James M. Harris, 48, of Peterborough, remained in critical condition in a Boston hospital, Police Chief Scott Guinard said. Guinard was unable to release any further details about the crash.