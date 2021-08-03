Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peterborough, NH

Fatal crash in Peterborough remains under investigation

By ABBE HAMILTON -
ledgertranscript.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s fatal car crash in Peterborough remains under investigation, according to Peterborough police. The crash happened on July 30 around 3:50 a.m. on Route 202 near Scott Mitchell Road,when a 2004 Chevy Malibu left the road and overturned, killing passenger Brenda L. Wszolek, 52, of Peterborough. As of Tuesday morning, driver James M. Harris, 48, of Peterborough, remained in critical condition in a Boston hospital, Police Chief Scott Guinard said. Guinard was unable to release any further details about the crash.

www.ledgertranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peterborough, NH
Crime & Safety
Peterborough, NH
Traffic
City
Peterborough, NH
Peterborough, NH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Boston#Scott Mitchell#Police#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy