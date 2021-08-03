Cancel
New York City, NY

iFresh’s 2021 Dragon Fruit Sales to Reach $1.2M

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market for seasonal fruit is ripe with opportunity, with exotic fruit showing particular promise due to bountiful harvests. iFresh Inc., an Asian-American grocery supermarket chain and e-grocer, is attributing its strong sales of dragon fruit, lychee and longan this year to an abundant harvest from Dragon Seeds, a 15-acre farm based in Vero Beach, Fla., that specializes in organically grown Mibao dragon fruit, exclusively supplied to iFresh.

