‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Featurette: Andy Serkis Is a Director Who Can Relate to CG Characters [Video]

Just as things were seemingly returning to normal – albeit slowly for some – it would seem that we may be going back to studios possibly shifting release dates for their more prominent properties. Or maybe “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is simply an outlier. That said, for the time being, there’s plenty of films on the docket worth keeping an eye out for in a month full of original content and few titles (such as the well-regarded “The Suicide Squad“) based on existing properties. It’s an element that is incredibly refreshing as we go into the next several months, where we’ll have not just one but three more Marvel films on the release radar.