Parenting is a learning process and not being afraid to ask for help is what shows that you are willing to do what it takes to have the best for your baby. Stephanie Hollifield and her husband, AJ, who are White, adopted a Black baby girl. Hollifield loved Haley no differently than her biological children. But as her daughter grew up, Hollifield realized she wasn't doing her black daughter's hair correctly. The Georgia mom of five who blogs for Momstrosity.co decided to reach out to her Black friends on social media to help guide her. And an unexpectedly heartwarming story came out of this call for help.