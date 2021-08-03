Cancel
Craven County, NC

Federal judge orders USMC to pay state fine for excessive air pollution at Cherry Point

By Annette Weston
wcti12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVELOCK, Craven County — A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. Marine Corps must pay a fine to the state of North Carolina for emitting excessive levels of air pollutants at MCAS Cherry Point; the ruling reverses a United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina federal court ruling that declared the Corps had sovereign immunity and is immune from criminal or civil prosecution.

