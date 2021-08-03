Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Southern Living Show Ep.26: Ben & Erin Napier + Curtis Stone

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Ivy Odom celebrates the Southern lifestyle covering topics ranging from food and cooking to holidays and style. In this episode, Ivy meets up with Ben and Erin Napier. Plus, Curtis Stone learns to speak Southern.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Living#Cooking#Ben Erin Napier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Daughter Mae's Adorable Nap Situation

Home Town star Erin Napier welcomed her second child, daughter Mae, with her husband, Ben Napier, in May. Since then, the HGTV personality has been open about what life has been like as a mom-of-two. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share some details about Mae's sleeping schedule and asked if any other new parents could relate to her current conundrum.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Family Just Suffered Heartbreaking Loss

Home Town star Erin Napier reveals she and her family are going through a massive loss following the death of their dog Baker. The home renovation expert shared a photo of baby Helen hugging the elderly pooch. "All dogs go to heaven," she captioned the post. "we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Erin Napier shares new photo of daughter Mae: 'Almost out of the newborn days'

Erin Napier shared a new photo of her youngest daughter, Mae, on Instagram, as well as an update on how the baby is doing. “at a little over 2 months old, mae makes cooing / puppy sounds, eats 5 oz. per feeding, sleeps from 9 pm - 7:30 am and has a nap schedule,” the HGTV star, 35, captioned the photo. “i can’t believe we are almost out of the newborn days. #maedays”
Family Relationshipscountryliving.com

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Shares Rare Photos Featuring Her Daughters and Fans Can't Get Enough

Home Town star Erin Napier doesn't shy away from sharing the challenges of motherhood with her fans. Erin, husband Ben, and 3-year-old daughter Helen welcomed baby Mae into their family in May, and the new mom of two hasn't held back on the realities of parenting. While Ben and Erin have chosen to keep their daughters' faces off of Instagram, they do give fans glimpses into their home life. Erin has recently shared the challenges of breastfeeding, new parent sleep struggles, and even the difficulty of getting a home-cooked dinner on the table, and her fans applaud her honesty.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Home Town': The Secret to Erin and Ben Napier's Romance

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier may have captured fans' hearts when their show premiered on HGTV in 2016, but they captured each others' long before then. The couple wed in 2008 after meeting at the University of Mississippi when they were both students. Ben and Erin recently engaged in an interview on the At Home With Linda and Drew Scott Podcast, during which they shared how they've kept their romance alive all these years later, per Heavy.com.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Posts Sweet Update About Newborn Daughter

“Home Town” star Erin Napier commemorated some of the most precious days in a mother’s life in a recent social media post. This week, Napier shared a photo of her holding her baby daughter in her arms. In addition to the photo, the mother of two shared an update about how the most recent addition to the family she shares with her husband and co-star, Ben Napier, is doing.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Press

‘Good Girls’ Star Retta Sets Next Gig With HGTV’s ‘Ugliest House in America’

While Good Girls fans are sad to see the show go, star Retta is already busy with her next gig as she teams with HGTV for the event series Ugliest House in America. The network has just greenlit the show which will tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is among the worst in the country. Retta, who is also known for her role as Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, will serve as host.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
CelebritiesPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Perfect 4-Word Response to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are rejoicing over the exciting casting news on the show’s spinoff series “1883.”. In the unlikely event that you have not yet heard the awesome news, prepare yourself “Yellowstone” fans. Country music’s first couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing the lead roles on the “Yellowstone” prequel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy