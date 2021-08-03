The Southern Living Show Ep.26: Ben & Erin Napier + Curtis Stone

Home Town star Erin Napier doesn't shy away from sharing the challenges of motherhood with her fans. Erin, husband Ben, and 3-year-old daughter Helen welcomed baby Mae into their family in May, and the new mom of two hasn't held back on the realities of parenting. While Ben and Erin have chosen to keep their daughters' faces off of Instagram, they do give fans glimpses into their home life. Erin has recently shared the challenges of breastfeeding, new parent sleep struggles, and even the difficulty of getting a home-cooked dinner on the table, and her fans applaud her honesty.