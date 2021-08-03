Smith takes over as CCHS football coach

Longtime assistant with deep ties to the program takes the reigns of Cowboy football

Pard Smith has been an assistant coach with the Crook County High School football team since 2008.

He has been involved with the program even longer – playing middle school and high school football at Crook County.

"I had a great uncle that played on a state championship team in 1952 and a grandpa that played here," Smith said. "My father and an uncle and my brother played here, so man, I've been a part of this thing for a long time."

Now, Smith is the team's new head coach. Smith recently accepted the head coaching job after previous head coach Ryan Cochran resigned, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

"It means a lot to be named head coach," Smith said. "It was always the plan to come back and coach here and to be in a position where I can help contribute to the success of the program and to help these young men be celebrated in the community. So, it is a good honor."

Smith does not expect to make major changes in the program, but is going to put his stamp on things.

"No major changes," he said. "I've been part of building this thing since 2008 and I've been through two other head coaches. A lot of the work we've put in I believe in, so we are going to keep a lot of it the same. There's going to be some different looks and some different variations, but a lot of what we've done in the past will continue."

One of the changes Smith has made is in the summer program. With winter sports running into late June, and Smith not being named head coach until even later, the team did not get a jump on summer workouts. As a result, instead of spending the time leading up to the season working on conditioning and strength, Smith has decided to spend more of the time working on football-specific drills and fundamentals.

"We are focusing on fundamental football training and adding a strength training component to it," he said. "We aren't spending quite as much time in the weight room, or quite as much time just doing agility drills and things like that. It's more football-specific and the kids have been getting better every rep they take. I think it's working. We are getting in football playing shape by doing football stuff."

For anyone wanting to get ready for the season that has somehow missed the summer workout program, Smith added that the team is working out from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

He also intends to continue the annual Pigskin Camp, which gives the high school team a chance to work on fundamentals as well as working to install their offense and defense. The camp also has a youth component. That camp is planned to run from Monday, August 9 through Thursday, August 12.

Smith said that he could also use more assistant coaches.

"I'm always open to meeting people and seeing if they want to help," he said. "They obviously have to be a good fit, but it depends on the person."

He added that, although turnout for summer workouts has been good, the Cowboys could use some more players.

"You know, football is a game of numbers, so we always need more players," he sad. "I think as a core we have some great guys coming back. There's been a lot of freshmen guys coming to workouts, but you always need more. My goal is to have at least 20 kids per class, so numbers up there around 80. Our core group is good, but it's a game of depth being able to keep guys healthy and being able to plug guys in without falling off."

Football practice is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 16.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity," Smith said. "I'm excited to be here and hopefully we can represent the community and get to that next level and help grow this thing."