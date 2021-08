Have you been thinking about extra tutoring for your child but are struggling with what steps to make? Take a look at the go-to guide for all things tutoring. Recently, there has been a lot of discussion around the impact that the pandemic will have had on children’s education. With the summer holidays now here, many parents are exploring the tools and services that they could use to ensure that their child stays connected to their studies. Extra tuition is something that has been used by parents for a long time now; however, there are a number of questions around who it is for, and how it is accessed. To help ‘GoStudent’ have put together this handy guide: