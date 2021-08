The common language runtime component is discussed in detail in this article. This is a component of the Windows operating system, but many expect it will have wider applicability going forward. It can operate with almost any software platform. The main purpose of the CLR is to execute applications, adhere to all software dependencies, manage memory, ensure security, integrate with programming languages, etc. The runtime provides many services that make it easier to build and deploy applications, and significantly improves the reliability of the latter.