Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why a lineup crunch (not a roster crunch) will be SF Giants’ next big challenge

By Kerry Crowley
Vacaville Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — After LaMonte Wade Jr. exited Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros with lower back tightness, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was faced with a tough decision. Wade was healthy enough to start Monday’s opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Kapler also knew struggling outfielder Alex Dickerson could use...

www.thereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Sf Giants#The Houston Astros#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Chase Field#Padres#Triple A Sacramento#Twins#National L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kris Bryant leads Giants to comeback win over D-backs

Kris Bryant hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning as the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Thursday afternoon. The Giants trailed 4-0 going into the ninth before Bryant doubled and scored their first run of the game. San Francisco ended up tying the score before winning it in the 10th.
MLBVacaville Reporter

SF Giants complete biggest ninth-inning comeback since 1993, stun Diamondbacks

With one of their worst offensive performances against a starting pitcher this season, the Giants appeared certain to lose Thursday’s series finale against the last-place Diamondbacks in frustrating fashion. Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly dominated San Francisco’s lineup with eight shutout innings, but manager Torey Lovullo found a way to keep...
MLBVacaville Reporter

Giants outlast Brewers in 11 innings as Brandon Belt homers twice

Brandon Belt hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning, as the Giants bounced back for a 9-6 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday night. The win capped a game in which the Giants broke loose for seven runs in extra innings...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Giants learn the hard way that catchers can balk too (Video)

Pitchers aren’t the only players who can be called for balks, evidently, and the San Francisco Giants found this out the hard way. I, a man paid to write about baseball, did not know this either! So I cannot blame Giants catcher Curt Casali for his flaw in judgement. Casali...
MLBNBC Sports

Holt has umps check glove after hilarious slow pitches vs. A's

Brock Holt won't be changing his name to Brock Bolt anytime soon. The Texas Rangers utility man was forced to pitch in the eighth inning of the Athletics' blowout win Saturday, and his first few pitches to Josh Harrison and Matt Chapman barely broke the speed limit on city streets.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cole Hamels Scheduled For Simulated Game At Dodger Stadium

Less than a week after acquiring Max Scherzer and Danny Duffy at the MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued adding depth to their starting rotation in the form of longtime Philadelphia Phillies ace Cole Hamels. The four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series MVP was signed to a one-year...
MLBScranton Times

Mason Black signs with San Francisco Giants

Now, it’s really settling in for Mason Black. He’s a professional baseball player. Black, a right-handed pitcher out of Archbald, put pen to paper Thursday and signed with the San Francisco Giants after being selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The Lehigh University ace was the 85th overall pick.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants open training camp with roster drama (PHOTOS)

The New York Giants held their first training camp practice Wednesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. It didn’t take long for preseason drama to unfold thanks to former tight end Kelvin Benjamin’s confrontation with head coach Joe Judge. Sign up for Giants Extra: Get exclusive news,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants pitching prospects week in review (7/11-7/24)

Make sure to revisit our weekly SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of the organization’s minor-league affiliates. If you do not feel well acclimated to the prospects throughout the farm system, you might want to revisit our prospect week articles that detailed the system from the top prospects to lower-level fringes. If you’re just interested in the biggest names, then the preseason SF Giants top 31 prospects list is the one-stop-shop for you.
MLBfangraphs.com

40-Man Crunch Situations: National League

Yesterday, I wrote about the American League clubs whose trade deadline behavior might be influenced, at least in part, by impending 40-man roster crunch. That piece, which includes an intro diddy explaining this whole exercise, can be found here. As a reminder, All of these rosters have a talent foundation at the major league level that won’t be moving, and which I’ll ignore below. Instead, I’m focused on the number of players on the 40-man right now, how many free agents will come off that number at the end of the season, which prospects might be added (or not), and who currently on the 40-man is in danger of being passed by the prospects. For the two categories where the rubber meets the road and it’s unclear what will happen (fringe current 40-man members vs. prospects who’ll possibly be added), I italicize the players I view as less likely to stay, or be added to the 40-man. Today, we’ll consider the National League teams with such crunch.
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 103 lineups: Nats vs. Cubs (plus roster moves)

Hey, don’t forget: There’s still a baseball game to be played tonight!. After the Nationals made six franchise-altering trades over the last 24 hours that netted them 12 new prospects for eight veterans, manager Davey Martinez’s new-look team now has to turn its attention to a three-game series against the Cubs, who will also have a new-look roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy