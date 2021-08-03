Cancel
Crook County, OR

At state, Crook County goes 1-2

By Central Oregonian
Crook County lost its opener to Hermiston, but then won its second game against Clackamas before losing to Lake Oswego

The Crook County Majors All-Star team, which won the District 5 title, finished 1-2 at the state tournament.

State was held at Troutdale's Columbia Park from July 24-July 29. Crook County lost its opener to Hermiston 10-0 on Saturday, July 24,, but then won its second game, beating Clackamas 10-5, in an elimination game July 25.

That win put the Crook County squad up against Hollywood/Rose City team. Hollywood/Rose City beat Grants Pass American 13-1 before losing 10-0 to Lake Oswego. Against Crook County, the Portland team rolled to an 11-1 win.

The tough pitching was evident throughout the tournament. After beating Crook County 10-1 with their own great work from the mound, Hermiston was knocked out of the tourney with two straight scoreless losses, 7-0 against Medford-American, then 11-0 against Corvallis. Clackamas was shutout by both Medford-American and then Crook County. Grants Pass American scored just one run, and lost 19-0 in its elimination game against Corvallis.

Hollywood/Rose City's win over Crook County put them in the final four group, along with Corvallis, Medford American and Lake Oswego. Hollywood/Rose City edged Corvallis 4-3. Lake Oswego then drilled Medford American 11-1 to earn a spot in the championship.

Each with 2-1 records in the tourney, Hollywood/Rose City and Medford American met up with the winner playing Lake Oswego and the loser heading home. The Portland crew dominated, winning 12-2 in a game ending after four innings.

Lake Oswego, however, was too much in the title game, winning 6-2. In its four games, Lake Oswego outscored its four opponents by a combined 34-4 margin.

With the win, Lake Oswego earned the right to represent Oregon in the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California. The winner and runner up of the Regional tournament each goes to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Lake Oswego faces Eastlake, the Washington representative, in the tournament's first game, Sunday, Aug. 8, at noon.

