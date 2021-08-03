Jason Beebe announces intent to run for Oregon Senate position

Jason Beebe has served on the Prineville City Council for just over 10 years as a councilor and was elected Prineville mayor in November 2020

Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe recently announced his intention to run for the seat of Oregon Senator, against current Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.

Beebe became involved in local politics after serving his country in the Army National Guard. He joined the military at age 29, after 9/11. Beebe served one tour in Iraq and recently retired with an honorable discharge after 12 1/2 years of service to country.

Beebe felt the need to give back to his community upon returning from his time in Iraq. He has served on the Prineville City Council for just over 10 years as a councilor and most recently as mayor.

"I was elected mayor in November 2020. I am also on many committees as a representative of the city, most notably the Crooked River Watershed Council and COCO (Central Oregon Cities Organization). I am a member of the Water Sub-Committee in COCO, which works with all Central Oregon Cities regarding water issues in the Deschutes Basin," noted Beebe of his service to the Crook County community.

The opening to file is in early September, and Beebe indicated that he would file as soon as it is allowed for the position of senator. Beebe currently works for HCL Technologies, a data center contracting company, as the North American regional manager. He and his wife, Heather, live in Prineville, as do his children. He has been campaigning during his time off work and weekends.

"I am passionate about a few issues that I believe I will be a much better representative for Oregon in the Senate," said Beebe of his intention to try to unseat Sen. Wyden.

He went on to say, "Water rights for farmers and ranchers are a major concern right now, and with my experience within city government, I feel that I can bring innovation and new insight to the water-stricken areas in rural Oregon."

Beebe also believes renewable energy sources, such as biomass, will help with forest restoration, sustainability, and offer good paying jobs.

"I do feel that Wyden has failed Oregonians," commented Beebe. "He has not worked to improve the use of our natural resources that are a vital part of rural Oregon."

He went on to say, "I understand there are differences with the urban/metro areas of Oregon compared to our rural areas, but you have to work for everyone and not just those who believe the way he does. Our federal policies regarding forests are failing the state and the people, and he wants to lock up more of the land and the rivers, so we are unable to properly maintain them."

According to his website, Beebe for U.S. Senate, he noted, "We have an abundance of natural resources in America. If used responsibly, it can be a great source of energy as well as jobs for Americans. Wyden, and the Democrats would rather see our natural resources locked up in wildernesses so it can burn every summer."

He believes in promoting American companies to help them to be successful, both at home and abroad. Beebe thinks Oregon is well-positioned for the future, but he believes that it needs leadership that will focus on jobs and economy versus raising taxes and forcing companies to move their money offshore, like he feels Sen. Wyden has done.

According to Beebe, some responsibilities to reopen the economy include reducing overregulation of business; bringing back manufacturing and production jobs from overseas—including medical supplies, textiles and rare earth minerals; a pro-growth tax policy that will enable private sector business to thrive; a strong and vibrant energy policy that will include green energy; and investing in new highways, bridges, dams, electric grids and other infrastructure.

"I wanted to be more involved politically within the state, and after looking at the possibilities both locally (state representative, senator) and federal (Congress), I decided that I did not want to run against the people that I support in those positions and whom I respect very much. The gubernatorial race will be full of many strong Republicans, and I also have already supported a candidate for governor. So, I chose to run in the senate race against Ron Wyden. I feel that I have the best chance to unseat the incumbent senator even though it will be a tough campaign," added Beebe of his reasons for running for the senate position in September.

In conclusion, he noted, "I believe Wyden is a career politician who may, at one point in his career have cared, but is now just filling a suit within the Senate that could be filled by someone who wants to really represent Oregon."