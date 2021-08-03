Cancel
Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Sets Sci-Fi Anime Series at Crunchyroll

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrunchyroll is developing “Dark Star Squadron,” a space-opera anime series, in partnership with Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures production shingle. Crunchyroll also announced that it now has more than 5 million paying subscribers and more than 120 million registered users worldwide. AT&T’s $1.2 billion deal to sell Crunchyroll to Sony Pictures — which owns Crunchyroll competitor Funimation — is pending regulatory clearance.

Zoe Saldana
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
ComicsGizmodo

Crunchyroll Industry's SDCC 2021 Panel Revealed Tons of New Anime Series Debuting This Year

For all the anime fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2021 @ Home, Crunchyroll rolled out a lengthy industry panel. Host Tim Lyu shared tons of information about exciting new anime series coming to the Crunchyroll.com site—known for hosting popular titles like Naruto, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers—in the next few months. No doubt the streamer hopes these new titles will also find an enthusiastic audience.
TV Seriesbagogames.com

Crunchyroll Crosses 5M Subscribers & Partners With Zoe Saldana to Produce ‘Dark Star Squadron’

Crunchyroll recently announced that it has surpassed the five million subscriber mark and 120 million registered users. Crunchyroll also announced the development of “Dark Star Squadron,” an epic animated space opera, in partnership with Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures. Todd Ludy (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”) is onboard to write with Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana of Cinestar Pictures serving as Executive Producers. Sonia A. Gambaro and Maytal Gilboa from Pollinate Entertainment are also producing.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Amara Karan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series 'Moonhaven' (EXCLUSIVE)

Karan joins previously announced stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Ayelet Zurer. “Moonhaven” is focused on a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. More from Variety. Set 100 years in the future, the suspense...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Zoe Saldana

Lin Manuel-Miranda voices the title character and contributes original songs to this animated film set in locations including Havana, Key West and the Everglades. Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana Release COVID-19 Vaccine Video Campaign. In a conversation with Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, the actors discuss misinformation about the vaccine and...
MoviesDen of Geek

The Losers: Chris Evans, Idris Elba and Zoe Saldana’s Forgotten Superhero Movie

Even The Losers get lucky sometimes. Before the DCEU was formed to compete against the ever-expanding, cash cow that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the approach at Warner Bros. was far looser. With the booming business of comic book adaptations in full swing, the studio was throwing money at several eclectic comic book titles like Watchmen and Jonah Hex, trying to stay competitive and seemingly more adult than their rivals. Hence before leaving to create his own superhero project, Hancock, writer-director Peter Berg started penning an adaptation of DC/Vertigo’s The Losers, bringing in French director Sylvain White to helm the picture.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

True Blood star Joe Manganiello making TV return in new sci-fi series

True Blood star Joe Manganiello is heading to the moon, as he has landed a major role in new sci-fi series Moonhaven. The actor has joined AMC's new six-part space-set thriller, which comes from The Office and Elementary writer and producer Peter Ocko, as a series regular, TVLine reports. Moonhaven,...
TV Seriesthefandomentals.com

Crunchyroll Announces Huge New Anime Slate at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo

Crunchyroll, the global anime streamer with more than five million subscribers and 120 million registered users announced today a full slate of new series at today’s Crunchyroll industry panel at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. The full slate of series heading to Crunchyroll soon includes:. High Guardian Spice – The upcoming Crunchyroll...
newsbrig.com

Watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime’s opening out of Crunchyroll Expo

Crunchyroll unveiled the first key art visual, as well as a new trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the upcoming original anime co-production with Adult Swim based on Blade Runner universe, during its Virtual Expo event on Thursday following the debut of its first trailer last month at San Diego Comic-Con.
MoviesDecider

‘The Losers’ on Netflix: Watch Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana Slay in This Anti-MCU Comic Book Flick

When The Losers came out in 2010, it wasn’t considered much of a winner. It neither soared at the box office nor earned love from the critics. However, it did snatch a fervent cult audience. The Losers featured tons of violence, fun visual gags, and pre-MCU comic book movie turns from Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba. It was a fun action movie, perfect for watching with friends on the couch. Which is why it should come as no surprise that The Losers is now a huge hit on Netflix, more than ten years after it debuted. It is the antidote to Marvel movie supremacy some folks might need this summer…
TV Series/Film

‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer: The Classic Sci-fi Comic Becomes a TV Series

We won’t belabor the point. Y: The Last Man fans have been waiting very, very patiently to see an adaptation of the hit comic series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Pia Guerra brought to life in all its live-action glory. There’s still a bit more of a wait until the anticipated day finally arrives, unfortunately, but FX on Hulu is making up for it by releasing new footage of their upcoming series to tide fans over until then. You can watch the full trailer below.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

The best sci-fi series of all time

What are the best sci-fi TV shows you can watch? Boldly going where no man has gone before, science fiction is one of the cornerstones of genre TV. Exploring brave new worlds, giving actors fascinating roles to dig into, and presenting a moral dilemma or three, a good sci-fi series can give plenty of food for thought.
TV & VideosDeadline

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films Teams With Portal A On Scripted Sci-Fi Series As Wheelhouse-Backed Digital Producer Steps Up Originals Drive

EXCLUSIVE: Portal A, the production company backed by Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, has been producing digitally native content for over ten years. The company, founded by Nate Houghteling, Zach Blume and Kai Hasson, now hopes that a deal with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films and producing one of Snapchat’s biggest originals to date can help take it to the next level.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Lightyears’: Amazon Sci-Fi Series Adds Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush, And Cass Buggé

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has added Beth Lacke (Chicago Med, Hope Springs Eternal), Stephen Louis Grush (Chicago P.D., The Alienist), and Cass Buggé (Better Things, Yes Day) to its upcoming sci-fi drama series Lightyears in recurring roles. Lacke will portray the role of Chandra, a former student of lead protagonist Irene York (Sissy Spacek) who is dissatisfied with her job as a caregiver at a local nursing home and with life in general. A chance encounter with her teacher sends Chandra in a new direction. Grush’s character Nick is described as a socially awkward loner who operates the family drapery business and who boasts his...
TrafficFirst Showing

Watch: Interactive Sci-Fi Space Series 'Orbital Redux' Arrives on Dust

"Space ain't what it used to be." Creators Steven Calcote and Lillian Diaz-Przybyl, along with Butcher Bird Studios, have released the final cut of their revolutionary sci-fi series Orbital Redux. All eight episodes are now available to watch on the Dust site. The first season was performed and broadcast live in 2018, with live music and live special effects - initially on Legendary Digital's Alpha platform. "It incorporated interactive audience elements that allowed the viewers to become part of the narrative," but also used old-school FX… "Plot choices have been locked in and viewers can experience this groundbreaking series in an entirely new way as the 'canonical narrative edition.'" In the series, Ex-NASA astronaut Max Levodolinsky readies his piece-of-junk space freighter for his latest transpo run to the Moon—while bickering with Space Traffic Control, his husband, his boss, and… his new pilot-in-training?!? Starring Yasmine Al-Bustami & Yuri Lowenthal as the two pilots. This looks mildly entertaining, and the live interactive concept is interesting, but this version available now is locked. No more tinkering - just join them for a ride to the Moon and back.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi Streaming Original Premieres for August 2021

Rundown of the sci fi and fantasy streaming original series and film premieres as well as encore runs of note for the month of August 2021. What If . . . ? (Original Animated Series, Premieres August 11th on Disney+): Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. What If… ? explores what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently and features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

