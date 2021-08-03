Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Sets Sci-Fi Anime Series at Crunchyroll

"Space ain't what it used to be." Creators Steven Calcote and Lillian Diaz-Przybyl, along with Butcher Bird Studios, have released the final cut of their revolutionary sci-fi series Orbital Redux. All eight episodes are now available to watch on the Dust site. The first season was performed and broadcast live in 2018, with live music and live special effects - initially on Legendary Digital's Alpha platform. "It incorporated interactive audience elements that allowed the viewers to become part of the narrative," but also used old-school FX… "Plot choices have been locked in and viewers can experience this groundbreaking series in an entirely new way as the 'canonical narrative edition.'" In the series, Ex-NASA astronaut Max Levodolinsky readies his piece-of-junk space freighter for his latest transpo run to the Moon—while bickering with Space Traffic Control, his husband, his boss, and… his new pilot-in-training?!? Starring Yasmine Al-Bustami & Yuri Lowenthal as the two pilots. This looks mildly entertaining, and the live interactive concept is interesting, but this version available now is locked. No more tinkering - just join them for a ride to the Moon and back.