Prineville man dies in crash near coast

Jason Smith was in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Lane County near milepost 196

A Prineville man was killed Wednesday, July 28 following an auto accident on the Oregon Coast.

Jason Smith, 46, was prononced dead at the scene following the crash. Two passengers in his vehicle, Heidi Smith, 47, and a juvenile girl, were taken to the Florence Hospital with injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 196.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Contour, operated by Rhonda Wild, 51, of Fresno, California, was northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound Nissan Titan, pulling a boat. Jason Smith was driving the Titan.

Wild and Jason Smith sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The two passengers from the Nissan, Heidi Smith, 47, of Prineville, and a juvenile, were transported.

OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Services and the Oregon Department of Transportation.