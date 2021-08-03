CCHS alumnus joins HomeTown Animal Hospital

Dr. Dylan Dean, who graduated in 2013 from CCHS, chooses Prineville to launch his first position as a veterinarian, and is now employed with HomeTown Animal Hospital

A Crook County High School alumnus has recently come back to Prineville to be a practicing veterinarian.

Dr. Dylan Dean took a position with HomeTown Animal Hospital in July and is enjoying his first position as a veterinarian for a mixed animal hospital. Dean is a 2013 graduate of Crook County High School. He attended Oregon State University for his undergraduate and also his veterinarian school, putting in eight years at OSU.

HomeTown Animal Hospital is his first job out of vet school, and he commented, "It's my first and hopefully last (position). It's good to come home. It was my goal, but I looked around other places just to see my options. HomeTown was the place, and it's nice to come home and be around family," Dean commented of the new position.

He enjoys being back in Prineville and being around family. His grandfather's side of the family came from the Paulina area. He also has family ties in Burns, and he ultimately grew up in Powell Butte and Prineville.

Dean indicated that he has liked animals since he was 5 or 6 years old. He added that his uncle, Dr. Scott Davis, who has the practice, also influenced him to develop his love for animals.

"I grew up around animals and saw him doing it, and it was a pretty cool profession. I chose it early and stuck with it."

He began his position on July 12. He is a mixed-animal veterinarian and can treat a variety of animals, including large and small animals. He works with dogs and cats, cattle and horses. His services include routine surgeries, spays and neuters, wellness, and vaccines. He also works with large animals with treating lameness in horses and pregnancy diagnosis in cattle, among many other treatments and diagnoses.

"I like being with the animals—the large animal stuff is really good to be able to get out and be out of the office and not be cooped up all day. The clientele is great to work with—am I am getting a good rapport with them—and just to be able to help animals in their time of need."

Dean commented that HomeTown Animal Hospital is unique for the Central Oregon area, as they are one of the few clinics around to offer some of the services that would sometimes be referred to a specialty clinic. They offer a lot of specialized services, including complicated diagnoses that would often be referred out.

HomeTown Animal Hospital is a full-service animal hospital, providing comprehensive pet healthcare services in Prineville, also serving the Powell Butte area. Their veterinarians offer a wide variety of medical, surgical and dental services. Their hospital has advanced equipment and technologies, including comprehensive in-house testing for accurate diagnoses, digital x-ray services, surgical suites, dental suites, and a pharmacy.

The practice was started by Davis, a 1981 graduate of Crook County High School. He purchased Ochoco Small Animal Clinic from Dr. Gene Nance in July 1999. The practice became a mixed animal practice after Davis purchased it, and they now serve both large and small animals. The name was changed to HomeTown Animal Hospital, and the current building was completed approximately eight years ago. Subsequently, Davis also started a cattle herd health and ranch consulting business under the name of Cattlyst PC.

Currently, the practice consists of seven doctors, in addition to Davis. Included in the veterinarians are Dr. Dylan Dean, DMV; Amy Hamm, DMV; Dr. Rachel Williams, DMV; Dr. Brooke Warner, DMV; Dr. Taylor Karlin, DMV; Dr. Kelsi Wymard, DMV; and Amber Quimby, LVT.

Sidebar

Owner: Dr. Scott Davis

HomeTown Animal Hospital

1255 NE Third St.

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 541-447-5219

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday