Oil and gas rigs steady in Permian Basin, New Mexico keeps 2nd place in crude production

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a second day as the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant in China threatened to disrupt the recovery in global crude consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures ended Tuesday’s session down 1% at the lowest closing price in almost two weeks. Nearly half of China’s 32 provinces have been gripped by the latest outbreak in Asia’s largest oil market, with 5% of worldwide short-term oil demand potentially at risk, according to calculations by China National Petroleum Corp. The price drop was tempered somewhat by a rally in equities trading and the “potential hijack” of a ship in the Gulf of Oman.