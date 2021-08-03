Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil and gas rigs steady in Permian Basin, New Mexico keeps 2nd place in crude production

Current-Argus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas’ recovery in the U.S. meant production grew in its most active fossil fuel region, the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Prices rebounded as COVID-19 vaccines were increasingly available and travel and business restrictions were lifted, meaning operations trended upward through the spring and summer from historic lows last year when the virus peaked.

www.currentargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
New Mexico State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Shale Oil#Gas Prices#Permian#Lime Rock Resources#Eia#Rystad Energy#Adrianhedden#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude...
TrafficThe Post and Courier

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Dip as Crude Oil Prices See Dramatic Fluctuation

Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with gas prices in the Carolinas declining, as U.S. gasoline demand remained relatively flat and crude oil prices began to fluctuate. “It’s too early to determine if cheaper gas prices will be sustained or continue their downward trend,” said...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

USA Shale Producers Stay Disciplined

U.S. shale producers are remaining disciplined with production and capital guidance despite high oil prices, according to GlobalData. U.S. shale producers are remaining disciplined with production and capital guidance despite high oil prices, according to GlobalData. The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less...
Current-Argus

New Mexico Democrats: Federal oil and gas methane policy must match state's stricter rules

New Mexico’s Democrat leaders in Congress urged the federal administration to adopt methane emission restrictions like those recently enacted by the State of New Mexico. Earlier this year, Congress voted to reverse a decision under the administration of former-President Donald Trump that limited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate methane from fossil fuel operations.
Gulfport, MSnaturalgasworld.com

Gulfport Energy expecting steady gas production

The US shale company exited bankruptcy protection in May. US shale natural gas producer Gulfport Energy said August 5 it expects its gas production levels to hold relatively steady, after exiting bankruptcy protection during the second quarter. Gulfport said its average daily production in the second quarter was 989mn ft3-equivalent/day,...
spglobal.com

US oil, gas drilling rig count up four at 603 on stronger Permian activity

The US oil and gas rig count climbed four to 603 in the week ended Aug. 4 amid an uptick in Permian basin drilling activity, rig data provider Enverus said Aug. 5. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The number of oil-focused rigs was up six...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Crude-oil holds firm loss as Baker Hughes weekly data show U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 to 387

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 2 to 387 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, rose by three to stand at 491, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude held a sharp drop, with the contract off 68 cents, or 1%, to $68.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, the contract is headed for its sharpest weekly decline, over 7%, since the period ended Oct. 30, 2020, FactSet data show.
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Oil producer Canadian Natural posts rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) -Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources on Thursday posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on a sequential basis, buoyed by higher oil prices which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows. Oil and gas producers have bounced back this year as COVID-19 vaccinations allowed some countries to ease pandemic-related curbs, supporting higher...
Energy IndustryQuay County Sun

New Mexico Gas Company returning to normall billing practices

New Mexico Gas Company is returning to normal billing practices, including disconnection of service for customers with past-due amounts, on Aug. 12. Delinquent customers are urged to contact New Mexico Gas immediately for information on payment assistance programs or to make payment arrangements. “We’d prefer not to disconnect any customers....
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil drops for third day as China delta outbreak threatens demand

Oil declined for a third day as the coronavirus spread in Asia, particularly China, continued to threaten demand. West Texas Intermediate futures slumped 1.9 per cent, after retreating 4.6 per cent in the previous two sessions. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents not to travel unless strictly necessary.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Sinks a Second Day With Delta’s Spread a Menace to Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a second day as the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant in China threatened to disrupt the recovery in global crude consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures ended Tuesday’s session down 1% at the lowest closing price in almost two weeks. Nearly half of China’s 32 provinces have been gripped by the latest outbreak in Asia’s largest oil market, with 5% of worldwide short-term oil demand potentially at risk, according to calculations by China National Petroleum Corp. The price drop was tempered somewhat by a rally in equities trading and the “potential hijack” of a ship in the Gulf of Oman.
TrafficOilPrice.com

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 3.6 million barrels for the week to July 30. This compared with analyst expectations of a 2.9-million-barrel draw. For the previous week, the EIA had estimated an inventory draw of 4.1 million barrels. The...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

New Mexico Oil Output Signals Modest Shale Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- New Mexico’s oil production surged to a record in May highlighting the Permian Basin’s role as the shale industry sees some recovery from the pandemic. The southwestern state produced about 4% more crude in the month to reach a record 1.22 million barrels a day, according to U.S. government data released Friday. It also topped North Dakota, to become America’s second-biggest onshore oil supplier. New Mexico has churned out more than North Dakota for three straight months, the longest stretch since 2008.
Businessoilandgas360.com

Shell courts multiple suitors for its $10B Permian shale portfolio

(Bloomberg) –Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the assets, which are largely located in West Texas, the people said.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Crude oil steadies as investors size up Delta’s threat to demand

(Aug 3): Oil steadied above US$71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy