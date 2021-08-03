Oil and gas rigs steady in Permian Basin, New Mexico keeps 2nd place in crude production
Oil and gas’ recovery in the U.S. meant production grew in its most active fossil fuel region, the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Prices rebounded as COVID-19 vaccines were increasingly available and travel and business restrictions were lifted, meaning operations trended upward through the spring and summer from historic lows last year when the virus peaked.www.currentargus.com
