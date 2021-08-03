Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powell Butte, OR

Bodybuilder shines in first event

By Lon Ausitn
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Crista Jordan wins bikini competition at Cascadian and earns a nationals bid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUhjk_0bGSz72R00

Crista Jordan has always been athletic.

The 33-year-old wife and mother played college volleyball, where she was an all-American. Still, when Jordan decided to try a new challenge, she had no idea how well things would go.

On June 26, Jordan, from Powell Butte, traveled to Bend, where she not only competed in the NPC Cascadian Class, she won the bikini competition at the event.

"There was a mixture of experienced and inexperienced competitors," Jordan said. "I'm still learning a lot about it, but I would say it's not every day that somebody comes in and takes the whole show as a novice."

The National Physique Committee runs bodybuilding competitions nationwide. The Cascadian is one of the most important competitions in Oregon, earning winners an automatic qualification into a future national event.

"Since I won the whole thing, I qualified to compete in a national show, so I have one year to do that. I would really like to, and I plan on continuing competing," said Jordan.

Bodybuilding is divided into a number of categories, including men's and women's bodybuilding, men's and women's physique, men's classic physique, women's figure, women's wellness, and bikini competitions. Competitions are further divided into true novice, novice, overall, and masters divisions in each category, as well as being divided by height.

Jordan, who is 5-10, began competition in the women's over 5-6 true novice division, which she won. She then won the novice division in the same height division, then she won the 5-6 overall competition, before finally winning the overall in all three height classifications.

"I'm tall, so that's an advantage, but it's also a disadvantage in that I need to develop more muscle mass," Jordan said. "I'm going to take time off from dieting and try to get my calories up so I can put on more muscle mass."

Although Jordan is a novice at building competitions, it's not like she has no knowledge of weight lifting. She has been a personal trainer for more than 10 years, specializing in strength and conditioning for youth through collegiate athletes, so it was sport specific. However, she has also worked one on one with all fitness levels and all age groups.

That doesn't mean that the transition from strength training to bodybuilding was an easy transition, however.

"I don't think that the training itself was a big transition," she said. "However, it was a big transition as far as time commitment. My husband and I were on opposite schedules, so especially with COVID, just trying to fit in the time it takes to train six days a week for strength and five days a week for cardio was difficult. Just finding the time to fit it all in was a big change and an adjustment."

Jordan added that the nutritional part of bodybuilding was also difficult. The sport requires building muscle mass, but it also involves cutting weight just prior to competition so that the individual's musculature shows better.

"It was the first time I had ever done a very strict meal plan," she said. "Lifting is the easy part. Cutting down and doing the nutrition day in and day out, it's so hard to cut, but done right, it's manageable."

Judging in the competition includes the person's physique, including muscular symmetry and development. There are also components for presentation, posing and the energy the competitor shows on the stage. Contestants are judged on everything from their hair down to their feet.

Jordan, who works at Excel Fitness in Bend, recommends anyone who wants to get into the sport use a coach. Her coach was Melissa Bush, who also works at Excel Fitness and competes in bodybuilding competitions.

"My coach was very important in helping me navigate the process," Jordan said. "I've been training for 10 to 15 years, and I still had to plan the whole year out. I would say it's really hard at times, but the experience when you finally reach the stage is completely worth it. It's just as exhilarating as playing a volleyball game."

Jordan added that her husband was very supportive, which made the entire process easier.

"He was an athlete himself, and he is competitive, too," she said. "After the show, I said, 'Hey babe, you seemed a little nervous today.' And, he said, 'I've been nervous for you the past three days.' He was very supportive, and honestly, he said he's never been to any bodybuilding before, but that while he was in the crowd, he was super stoked."

Jordan is just two years away from being eligible to compete in the masters division. However, at least for now, she plans on continuing to compete in the open division.

Her advice for anyone planning on competing is to start early, giving yourself at least six months and preferably a year prior to competition, then make sure that you have an experienced coach to help guide you through the process.

"It has been fun to have goals in my 30s that have pushed me out of my comfort zone," she said. "I would say every day was worth it. I wouldn't exchange the experience for the world. It's been awesome."

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
935
Followers
5K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell Butte, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodybuilding#Bodybuilder#Volleyball#All American#Bend#Cascadian#Covid#Excel Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsMuscle & Fitness

Theresa Ivancik is Switching from Women’s Bodybuilding to Women’s Physique

One of the great aspects of competing in the IFBB Pro League is that pros can change divisions to maximize their chances of physique. Andrea Shaw went from a Figure competitor to Ms. Olympia in women’s bodybuilding. Chris Bumstead was an amateur in bodybuilding, but he is now the two-time Classic Physique Olympia champ.
Atlanta, GAbarbend.com

Hunter Labrada Wins 2021 Chicago Pro Bodybuilding Show

There was a lot of anticipation from bodybuilding fans for the 2021 Chicago Pro, which took place on the weekend of July 23rd and 24th in Atlanta, Georgia (the contest was moved due to COVID restrictions). Two reasons why were the favorites for the Men’s Open contest, Roelly Winklaar and Hunter Labrada. One made a big statement while the other was not able to reach his usual expectations.
Oconee County, GAOconee Enterprise

AOTW: Rhine shines at state event

Joseph Rhine showed out at a recent state-level competition. Rhine, a young swimmer in Oconee County, competed this year in the Oconee Swim League through the Oconee County Parks and Recreation Department. He experienced great success throughout the summer. Because of his strong summer season, Rhine earned a spot in...
FitnessSo Md News.com

Peksa wins National Bodybuilding championship

Just over one month after capturing the region title for his age and weight division, St. Mary’s County resident Ireneusz Peksa ventured to Pittsburgh last week and garnered the National Bodybuilding Championship in the 50-plus light heavyweight division. Peksa, a former boys soccer coach at Chopticon High School, provided himself...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Great Glute Workout from Brooke Ence to Build that Booty!

Resilient, relentless and real, Brooke Ence is a Utah native and elite CrossFit athlete who slays PRs with a smile. Brooke, raised by two hard-working and driven parents, grew up doing gymnastics, softball and swimming alongside her three older siblings. A former professional dancer, Brooke Ence made waves after qualifying...
Workoutsboxrox.com

5 Tough Static Hold Abs Exercises to Build Core Strength for CrossFit

Static hold abs exercises, as simple as they sound, are hard but extremely useful exercises to build full core strength and stability. Toes-to-bar will not be a problem if you dominate an L- Sit; front squats and handstand walks will get easier; even Olympic lifts will feel more comfortable when your core is strong and functional. Static holds are exactly what they sound like: a static position held for a period of time.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Lagan completes first Olympic event; misses finals

It’s one event down and three more to go for Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan. Lagan came in 38th out of 53 in the 10m women’s air pistol Sunday, July 25, in Tokyo and did not qualify for the finals. She also is competing in mixed team...
Combat SportsRunnersWorld

Yes, Boxing Can Benefit Runners—Here’s How

There is a reason that boxers are some of the fittest athletes around‚ and we aren’t just talking about their ability to take a punch to the face. The sport is known to build strong bodies—research shows that it is an efficient way to boost physical fitness—and takes incredible athletic prowess and conditioning.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Lean-Body Workouts Everyone Over 50 Should Do, Says Trainer

Fact: As we continue to age into our 40s and 50s, our bodies begin to undergo radical changes. For starters, our sex hormones, such as testosterone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), begin to drop. At the same time, we lose muscle mass, power, balance, and flexibility. So no matter what your goals or fitness level may be, if you're over the age of 50, you need to prioritize strength training at least 2-3 times per week because it's the closing thing we have to a fountain of youth. It's a scientific truth that building and maintaining our lean muscle keeps our metabolism revved high, helps us age well, and ensures us that we maintain a great quality of life.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5-Minute Daily Leg Workout

Lower-body workouts don't have to be long and drawn out to do the job. In fact, short, strategic spurts of strength work can be just as beneficial. That's especially true when you consider how much easier it is to be consistent with a 5-minute workout than a it is a 30, 45 or 60 minute session.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This 16-Minute Pilates-Cardio Fusion Workout Efficiently Combines Modalities To Maximize Benefits

Both cardio exercise and strength training are mission-critical when it comes to physical (and mental!) fitness, but it's not uncommon to get stuck in a pattern of favoring one modality over another. If you're a Pilates junkie, for example, you might find yourself deficient in cardio, and if you love to dance or run or rollerblade, you might find yourself slacking in the strengthening department. To help encourage better balance for those in either category, Chloe de Winter of Go Chlo Pilates has designed a Pilates-cardio fusion workout, which she shares on the latest episode of Good Moves.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Tire Flip Conditioning Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

Part of Strongman training, tires are also a backyard CrossFit staple. The big objects make a pounding sound as they come crashing back down to the floor – they’re impressive and also slightly intimidating. Tire flip workouts are a unique way to improve your conditioning and strength. They are an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy