Bodybuilder shines in first event

Crista Jordan wins bikini competition at Cascadian and earns a nationals bid

Crista Jordan has always been athletic.

The 33-year-old wife and mother played college volleyball, where she was an all-American. Still, when Jordan decided to try a new challenge, she had no idea how well things would go.

On June 26, Jordan, from Powell Butte, traveled to Bend, where she not only competed in the NPC Cascadian Class, she won the bikini competition at the event.

"There was a mixture of experienced and inexperienced competitors," Jordan said. "I'm still learning a lot about it, but I would say it's not every day that somebody comes in and takes the whole show as a novice."

The National Physique Committee runs bodybuilding competitions nationwide. The Cascadian is one of the most important competitions in Oregon, earning winners an automatic qualification into a future national event.

"Since I won the whole thing, I qualified to compete in a national show, so I have one year to do that. I would really like to, and I plan on continuing competing," said Jordan.

Bodybuilding is divided into a number of categories, including men's and women's bodybuilding, men's and women's physique, men's classic physique, women's figure, women's wellness, and bikini competitions. Competitions are further divided into true novice, novice, overall, and masters divisions in each category, as well as being divided by height.

Jordan, who is 5-10, began competition in the women's over 5-6 true novice division, which she won. She then won the novice division in the same height division, then she won the 5-6 overall competition, before finally winning the overall in all three height classifications.

"I'm tall, so that's an advantage, but it's also a disadvantage in that I need to develop more muscle mass," Jordan said. "I'm going to take time off from dieting and try to get my calories up so I can put on more muscle mass."

Although Jordan is a novice at building competitions, it's not like she has no knowledge of weight lifting. She has been a personal trainer for more than 10 years, specializing in strength and conditioning for youth through collegiate athletes, so it was sport specific. However, she has also worked one on one with all fitness levels and all age groups.

That doesn't mean that the transition from strength training to bodybuilding was an easy transition, however.

"I don't think that the training itself was a big transition," she said. "However, it was a big transition as far as time commitment. My husband and I were on opposite schedules, so especially with COVID, just trying to fit in the time it takes to train six days a week for strength and five days a week for cardio was difficult. Just finding the time to fit it all in was a big change and an adjustment."

Jordan added that the nutritional part of bodybuilding was also difficult. The sport requires building muscle mass, but it also involves cutting weight just prior to competition so that the individual's musculature shows better.

"It was the first time I had ever done a very strict meal plan," she said. "Lifting is the easy part. Cutting down and doing the nutrition day in and day out, it's so hard to cut, but done right, it's manageable."

Judging in the competition includes the person's physique, including muscular symmetry and development. There are also components for presentation, posing and the energy the competitor shows on the stage. Contestants are judged on everything from their hair down to their feet.

Jordan, who works at Excel Fitness in Bend, recommends anyone who wants to get into the sport use a coach. Her coach was Melissa Bush, who also works at Excel Fitness and competes in bodybuilding competitions.

"My coach was very important in helping me navigate the process," Jordan said. "I've been training for 10 to 15 years, and I still had to plan the whole year out. I would say it's really hard at times, but the experience when you finally reach the stage is completely worth it. It's just as exhilarating as playing a volleyball game."

Jordan added that her husband was very supportive, which made the entire process easier.

"He was an athlete himself, and he is competitive, too," she said. "After the show, I said, 'Hey babe, you seemed a little nervous today.' And, he said, 'I've been nervous for you the past three days.' He was very supportive, and honestly, he said he's never been to any bodybuilding before, but that while he was in the crowd, he was super stoked."

Jordan is just two years away from being eligible to compete in the masters division. However, at least for now, she plans on continuing to compete in the open division.

Her advice for anyone planning on competing is to start early, giving yourself at least six months and preferably a year prior to competition, then make sure that you have an experienced coach to help guide you through the process.

"It has been fun to have goals in my 30s that have pushed me out of my comfort zone," she said. "I would say every day was worth it. I wouldn't exchange the experience for the world. It's been awesome."