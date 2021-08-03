Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Kristi Persson Joins the Central Oregonian family

By Ramona McCallister
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Kristi Persson brings a strong marketing background and presence to the staff at the Central Oregonian, adding her positivity and enthusiasm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAsKD_0bGSz5Gz00

Kristi Persson recently joined the Central Oregonian family and is serving as an advertising representative, along with senior advertising representative, Jenniffer Grant.

Persson has lived in Prineville for eight years and hails from the Portland area. She has lived in Tokyo, London, Zug, Gottenborg and other famous places, but Persson indicates that although she enjoyed those venues, "It was fun, but I was never home."

"I am from Portland originally, and I have lived a lot of places. About eight years ago, I discovered Prineville, and I just fell in love with the people," expressed Persson of her love of the Prineville area.

"The terrain is different, but the people were so authentic and good and kind—and it just attracted me, and in two or three weeks, I was living here. It was a big change, and I wake up thankful every morning that I am waking up in Prineville."

She added that although some things look good at first blush, the longer she is here, the better Prineville looks.

"I feel more that way every day. With every experience I have here, every person I meet here, I am more thankful to be exactly here."

She emphasized how the community rallies around its citizens, and Persson gave an example from a recent article on the front page of the Central Oregonian.

"It ran a photo and story of a home that burned down to the ground, the folks lost everything. Prineville and folks from all over Central Oregon stepped up to help Murphy and Luana with their immediate needs and help cleaning up their property. People are quietly helping, not for recognition, but for the goodness in their hearts," commented Persson of the article.

Persson has a well-rounded and extensive marketing background.

"I have been in marketing for a long time in a lot of business environments—many entrepreneurial starter companies that I have helped over the years and some established businesses as well," she said of her work experience.

She went on to say, "My heart is with helping others succeed, and that is why I am so thankful for the Central Oregonian opportunity, because I see the service the Central Oregonian provides the Prineville and Crook County community. It's wonderful."

She commented that being in the office gives her a chance to see the commitment of the individual employees who work at the office.

"It's more than bringing in the news, it's a lot more than that. You are helping every person's cause, their group activity, their vision—you are promoting it with just a really optimistic, powerful support. It's awesome, and it's the real thing."

Persson concluded that she believes in the power of the media presence of the local paper and the benefits that it provides as part of Pamplin Media.

"The Digital Boost in our digital advertising adds such presence for our business, because Pamplin Media is a heavy hitter, and they have so much fresh content every day and such wide circulation that they are very heavy in their Google rating, so anybody that links to us automatically benefits from that weightiness," she emphasized. "Their website or their Facebook presence or whatever they have, immediately goes from 'I can't find you' to very, very, high in findability, and that drives business right to their door. That is an amazing value."

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
935
Followers
5K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The Central Oregonian#Pamplin Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's new infill rules won't be 'rapid transformation'

New research shows that construction costs are too expensive to make many projects pencil out.To help build more housing in Portland, the City Council adopted new residential infill policies to allow multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods that took effect Aug. 1. But new research from the Sightline Institute shows that is unlikely to solve the housing crisis anytime soon. "We are not going to see a rapid transformation of many lots in Portland," said Michael Andersen, a senior researcher with the institute. The first city law to require single-family homes in most of Portland was passed in 1924 and is...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Providence Bridge Pedal returns Sunday

The annual event that closes spans around town was canceled last year because of the pandemic.After a pandemic-induced pause in 2020, the Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride is back with bike rides for people of all abilities and a 5-mile stroll for those who wanted to walk Sunday. The bicyclists and walkers took off at 6 a.m. Aug. 8 on routes that included the car-free upper decks of the Marquam and Fremont bridges. There also was a 5-mile walk that crossed both the Marquam Bridge and Tilikum Crossing. There are a few differences this year, the 25th anniversary of the...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City Together elects chair for preventing youth drug use

Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, helms board of community coalition. Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, recently was elected as chair of Oregon City Together, a Drug-Free Community Coalition. The coalition focuses primarily on preventing youth from using marijuana and alcohol, the two substances most prevalent among Oregon City youth.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gresham looks to trap, remove famous turtle

Decision spurred by concerns over invasive species, impact on local wildlife. Gresham's favorite turtle has led to teeth-gnashing among the environmental community that even though the reptile is a fun sight to see while walking along the Springwater Corridor Trail, the invasive species could cause problems for local wildlife moving forward.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon drought reignites an old war: Farmer vs. spotted frog

Local organizers in Jefferson County are planning an Aug. 17 strategy meeting with a former Trump administration lawyer. Farmer JoHanna Symons suffered from the water shortage this year. She blames the frog, and she's rallying forces to battle the amphibian. She wants Jefferson County farmers to join her. "We're going to campaign for this," Symons told farmers at the North Unit Irrigation District meeting last month. "I'm hoping we can do something at lightning speed." Symons and others want to step away from the Habitat Conservation Plan that diverts water from irrigation to protect habitat for endangered species such as...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Survey shows discontent among downtown Portland businesses

The Rose City Downtown Collective finds that COVID-19, homelessness, protests, and vandalism have taken a toll.A survey of 55 downtown businesses on topics including the effects of the pandemic, looting, vandalism and homeless campers showed a feeling of discontent among the restaurant and bar industry. The Rose City Downtown Collective soon will take this data and present it to the Portland City Council to ask city leaders to address the business owners' pain points. The majority of the respondents — 68% — said they've been in business for 10 or more years. Among the findings: • 20% of restaurateurs...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge cruise into Troutdale

Annual car show takes over downtown with 200 entries, raffle, and plenty of family fun. On a sunny weekend morning, hundreds of convertibles, Corvettes, customs and imports, muscle cars, rat rods and roadsters, trucks and motorcycles, and everything in-between revved into downtown Troutdale for a gearhead's dream. The 17th annual...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Medical examiner releases names of June heat wave victims

The records detailing who died during the extraordinary heat event at the end of June were requested by news organizations.The Oregon Medical Examiner's Office has released records detailing the names, addresses and other information of 96 people who died from hyperthermia in the extraordinary late-June heat wave. OPB and other news organizations received the records late Friday, Aug. 6. The Oregon attorney general ordered the names, addresses, ethnicities and dates of deaths for confirmed deaths from the heat wave be made public, siding with four news organizations — Willamette Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive, KGW and the Portland Tribune — that had...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Pickles use baseball as a cultural bridge

After 'winning' a 2019 tryout in Mexico, 20-year-old Moises Congo experienced college-level ball in Portland.Portland might seem a bit out of the way for someone heading to Painesville, Ohio, from Mexico City. But for Moises Congo, it's a logical step. The 20-year-old is spending his summer at Walker Stadium, playing primarily in the Wild Wild West League. He called his summer in Portland an enjoyable way to prepare for college baseball. Congo was 18 in October 2019 when he attended a tryout staged by the Portland Pickles at Mazatlan during a club trip to Mexico for an exhibition game. ...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

SW Portlanders say Terwilliger, Taylors Ferry traffic unsafe

South Burlingame resident leading fight for safer streets near Taylors Ferry Road.A short walk from his front door, Caleb Spiegel can hear the whir of engines from the commuters on Southwest Taylors Ferry Road. It's 4 p.m. on a Monday, which means any minute, a flurry of cars will parade down his residential street, all trying to evade the nearby Taylors Ferry and Terwilliger Boulevard intersection. Across the street, a red lawn sign reads "DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS LIVE HERE." "I seem to have opened Pandora's box over here," Spiegel said, recounting months of him hounding the...
Canby, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local woman wins $1M in Fred Meyer nationwide sweepstakes

Canby's Debra Johnson was one of five winners of the Community Immunity Sweepstakes. Canby's Debra Johnson is now a millionaire. Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson presented Johnson with a $1 million check to make it so late last month. Johnson is one of five people across the nation to win $1 million as part of Fred Meyer's and Kroger Health's Community Immunity Sweepstakes. The giveaway, offering five $1 million prizes and 50 groceries-for-a-year prizes, started June 3, and concluded July 10. At the check presentation, Johnson entered along an aisle lined with Fred Meyer associates. Johnson is a longtime Fred Meyer shopper. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police: 700-plus shootings, 200 wounded, so far, in 2021

Shootings and gun-related homicides typically rise during the hot summer months, and Portland is no exception. Most of them never make the news, but bullet wounds and the shootings that cause them are up in 2021 — outpacing the amount of gunfire reported in Portland in recent years. According to Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley, authorities have recorded 718 shootings and 231 people injured through Aug. 6. For comparison, from January 2020 through the end of July 2020 there were only 365 reported shootings in Portland, according to city data — and only 891 for the entire...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, Aug. 7: Thorns 1, Spirit 0

Portland wins at Washington, its fourth in a row, with a Simone Charley first-half goal and another shutout.The goal: Simone Charley headed home the only goal of the match at the end of a cross by Olivia Moultrie delivered from the right wing after a good spell of Portland possession (1-0 Thorns, 29th minute). What it means: The Thorns continue to lead the NWSL. With their fourth win in a row and five wins and a draw in the last six, the Thorns are 9-3-1 (28 points) and seven points in front of second-place North Carolina. Washington is 5-5-3...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby and the future of food carts

City Council and Planning Commission meet in a work session to find direction and vision for food trucks. In a joint work session of the Canby City Council and Canby Planning Commission on Aug. 4, the issue of food carts and potential food cart pods in the city was the topic of choice.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police pulled Black, Latino motorists over at high rates in 2020

The City Council directed the police to stop enforcing minor infractions to reduce the disparities.Portland police continued pulling Black and Latino motorists over disproportionately in 2020, according to a new report. Although Black residents make up around 8% of the city's population, they accounted for almost 13% of the drivers stopped by officers last year, according to the Portland Police Bureau's Strategic Services Division Annual Stops Data collection report released on Thursday, July 5. And Latino drivers accounted for just over 11% of all stops, even though Latinos compromise 10% of the population, the report said. Together, nearly 28%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy