Kristi Persson Joins the Central Oregonian family

Kristi Persson brings a strong marketing background and presence to the staff at the Central Oregonian, adding her positivity and enthusiasm

Kristi Persson recently joined the Central Oregonian family and is serving as an advertising representative, along with senior advertising representative, Jenniffer Grant.

Persson has lived in Prineville for eight years and hails from the Portland area. She has lived in Tokyo, London, Zug, Gottenborg and other famous places, but Persson indicates that although she enjoyed those venues, "It was fun, but I was never home."

"I am from Portland originally, and I have lived a lot of places. About eight years ago, I discovered Prineville, and I just fell in love with the people," expressed Persson of her love of the Prineville area.

"The terrain is different, but the people were so authentic and good and kind—and it just attracted me, and in two or three weeks, I was living here. It was a big change, and I wake up thankful every morning that I am waking up in Prineville."

She added that although some things look good at first blush, the longer she is here, the better Prineville looks.

"I feel more that way every day. With every experience I have here, every person I meet here, I am more thankful to be exactly here."

She emphasized how the community rallies around its citizens, and Persson gave an example from a recent article on the front page of the Central Oregonian.

"It ran a photo and story of a home that burned down to the ground, the folks lost everything. Prineville and folks from all over Central Oregon stepped up to help Murphy and Luana with their immediate needs and help cleaning up their property. People are quietly helping, not for recognition, but for the goodness in their hearts," commented Persson of the article.

Persson has a well-rounded and extensive marketing background.

"I have been in marketing for a long time in a lot of business environments—many entrepreneurial starter companies that I have helped over the years and some established businesses as well," she said of her work experience.

She went on to say, "My heart is with helping others succeed, and that is why I am so thankful for the Central Oregonian opportunity, because I see the service the Central Oregonian provides the Prineville and Crook County community. It's wonderful."

She commented that being in the office gives her a chance to see the commitment of the individual employees who work at the office.

"It's more than bringing in the news, it's a lot more than that. You are helping every person's cause, their group activity, their vision—you are promoting it with just a really optimistic, powerful support. It's awesome, and it's the real thing."

Persson concluded that she believes in the power of the media presence of the local paper and the benefits that it provides as part of Pamplin Media.

"The Digital Boost in our digital advertising adds such presence for our business, because Pamplin Media is a heavy hitter, and they have so much fresh content every day and such wide circulation that they are very heavy in their Google rating, so anybody that links to us automatically benefits from that weightiness," she emphasized. "Their website or their Facebook presence or whatever they have, immediately goes from 'I can't find you' to very, very, high in findability, and that drives business right to their door. That is an amazing value."