At the start of last year when Kaarle McCulloch was looking ahead to lining up at the Tokyo Olympic Games the Australian looked like a sure selection in one of the more predictable track events, the Team Sprint, where she would be lining up alongside Stephanie Morton as a gold medal favourite. Then the uncertainty started, first with a year of delay and then with the retirement of her teammate, which meant she had little option but to embrace a less predictable path on the track as well.