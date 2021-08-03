All the NYC companies mandating Covid vaccines for employees

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Specialiat Li Ji via Flickr cc. New York City is taking the national lead on Covid vaccine mandates. Last week, both city and state governments said they would require employees to be vaccinated. And today, Mayor de Blasio announced that New Yorkers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, the first such policy in the U.S. Many private companies, both local and national, are also following suit and requiring employees to be vaccinated. Some, like developers Durst and Related, say they will fire those who do not get inoculated. Others, like Google, Twitter, Lyft, and Uber, have also extended their work-from-home policies. The following list will be updated as more companies implement vaccination mandates.