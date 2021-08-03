Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

All the NYC companies mandating Covid vaccines for employees

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Army National Guard photo by Specialiat Li Ji via Flickr cc. New York City is taking the national lead on Covid vaccine mandates. Last week, both city and state governments said they would require employees to be vaccinated. And today, Mayor de Blasio announced that New Yorkers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, the first such policy in the U.S. Many private companies, both local and national, are also following suit and requiring employees to be vaccinated. Some, like developers Durst and Related, say they will fire those who do not get inoculated. Others, like Google, Twitter, Lyft, and Uber, have also extended their work-from-home policies. The following list will be updated as more companies implement vaccination mandates.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Nypd#U S Army National Guard#New Yorkers#Google#Twitter#Nypd#Fdny#Post#The Wall Street Journal#Goldman Sachs#Gramercy Tavern#Equinox Group#Soulcycle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
MTA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy