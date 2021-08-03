Fall story time returning to Raleigh County Public Library

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Fall story time will return to the Raleigh County Public Library on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

According to Amy Stover, Director of the Raleigh County Public Library, reading times will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for children three and older.

Stover says the reading selections will be chosen by the children’s librarian and that each week’s selection will have a different theme.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, the library will also hold a sing and sign class to teach children under the age of three sign language. Each week, the children will learn and new sign and a song to go along with it.

Stover expressed the value of teaching young children how to read and learn other skills.

“The more books and words children are exposed to before school, the stronger they’ll be,” she said. “We just want to make sure they all have equal footing.”

Both the fall story time class and the sing and sign class are open to anyone who is interested in participating. No registration is necessary.

For more information, call the library at 304-255-0511.