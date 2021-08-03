NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment

Credit: Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Flickr. New York City will require residents to provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to dine inside at restaurants, exercise at the gym, and visit indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday. The new policy, which will take effect this month, comes as part of the city’s effort to boost the vaccination rate while fighting the highly contagious Delta variant, which now accounts for nearly 90 percent of new cases analyzed by health officials.