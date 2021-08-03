PNAS Papers on CRISPR-Edited Cancer Models, Multiple Sclerosis Neuroinflammation, Parasitic Wasps

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the Humboldt University Berlin, the University of Haifa, and elsewhere presents findings from an ancient DNA and fossil morphology analysis focused on an extinct eastern crested rat sub-species, Lophiomys imhausi maremortum sub-species nova — a large, rare rodent with a distribution that offers hints to potential human migration routes across the Levant. Starting with bone samples going back some 42,000 to 103,000 years from at least 16 rat representatives at the Cave of the Skulls near the Dead Sea, the researchers attempted to sequence four Lophiomys individuals, generating one ancient mitochondrial genome sequence that was subsequently compared to sequences from dozens of other rodent species. "The reported paleomitogenome is the oldest so far in the Levant, opening the door for future paleo-DNA analyses in the region," they write, adding that their species distribution models point to habitable corridors that connected eastern parts of Africa with the Levant in the past. "This finding strengthens the hypothesis that early human dispersals were prompted by climactic changes and Late Pleistocene intercontinental connectivity."