PNAS Papers on CRISPR-Edited Cancer Models, Multiple Sclerosis Neuroinflammation, Parasitic Wasps

GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. For a paper slated to appear in PNAS this week, a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-led team shares a multiplex gene editing-based approach aimed at developing cancer models and performing cell-of-origin analyses. Using freshly isolated prostate epithelial cells or organoid cultures, the researchers successfully introduced multi-gene alterations or chromosomal rearrangements associated with prostate cancer, which subsequently produced cancer in mouse models. "[W]e demonstrate highly efficient (50 to 90 percent) editing of primary prostate epithelial organoid cultures … through transient electroporation of Cas9-[single guide RNA] ribonucleoprotein (cRNP) complexes," they report, adding that "this approach can be used to address cancer cell-of-origin questions by multigenic editing selectively in luminal versus basal epithelial cells."

