Nashville, TN

Spa Girl Cocktails Expands Distribution in Nashville

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA – Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. (“Spa Girl Cocktails” or “the Company”), the better-for-you premium vodka cocktail company readies itself to expand distribution in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company, known for its 6 award-winning flavors, its Sparkling Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple, its Signature Peach, Pear, and Cucumber, and its adult-only vodka freezer popsicles, Boozy Pops, signed an exclusive distribution with Best Brands.

