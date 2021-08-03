Cancel
Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Hits No.1

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney’s remix album McCartney III Imagined has re-entered at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Aug. 7) for its first week at the top, following its release on physical formats on July 23. The album sold 21,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending July 29,...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Los Angeles Times

The unmaking of a Beatle: George Harrison’s widow and son on the legacy of ‘All Things Must Pass’

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.
Musicwfav951.com

55 Years Ago: The Beatles Release ‘Revolver’

It was 55 years ago Sunday (August 8th, 1966), that the Beatles released their groundbreaking seventh album Revolver. What sets the album apart from its predecessors is that aside from a brief nine date UK tour the previous winter, and no new movie to be shot for 1966, the group had an unprecedented five months off to recharge their creative batteries, and for the first time the group was able to spend open-ended hours working on new sounds by experimenting with new instruments and state of the art technology. With a lighter schedule, the Beatles were able to take a full 11 weeks to record what has become one of rock's most important milestones.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Behind The Scenes Of The Beatles’ Groundbreaking ‘Revolver’ Album 55 Years Later [Listen]

1966’s Revolver is the album that ultimately cemented The Beatles‘ reputation as creative studio geniuses atop the pyramid of commercial music at the time. It may not have the epic range of material as heard on The White Album, or the cohesiveness of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band released the following year, but Revolver marks the first time where the Beatles truly stepped outside of their comfort zone in the studio and expanded the idea of what rock and roll could be.
Musicwvli927.com

Quick Takes: Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Poco’s Paul Cotton

Coming on August 20th is a new seven-inch Bob Dylan single via Third Man Records. The 45 r.p.m. features two previously unreleased recordings of the 1983 Infidels outtake, “Blind Willie McTell.” Dylan's piano demo first saw the light of day back in 1991, but the new versions will feature two full-band takes featuring Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor, Sly Dunbar, and Robbie Shakespeare.
CelebritiesBillboard

Paul McCartney Encourages Fans to 'Get Vax'd' While Flexing His Shot

With the Delta variant of COVID running rampant across the world, Sir Paul McCartney is spreading one simple message for his fans: "BE COOL. GET VAX'D." The beanie- and face-mask-wearing 79-year-old rocker wrote this message on Instagram, while signing off as "Paul," underneath a picture of himself getting his COVID shot from a health care professional on Monday (Aug. 2).
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
MusicVulture

Paul McCartney Gives Us the One Good Deep Fake With His ‘Find My Way’ Video

Paul McCartney, who’s spiritually 79 going on 19, is also physically 19 in this new music video for “Find My Way,” a collaboration with Beck from his upcoming McCartney III Imagined album. (Not to be confused with that other number project he has in the works.) The de-aged Macca is charming as hell and embracing his full Austin Powers mod as he opens some doors and closes some other doors, and glistens by the third act when the set turns into a James Turrell fever dream. Cheer on this one good deep fake while grooving along to the lyrics: “Well, I can find my way, I know my left from right / Because we never close, I’m open day and night.” Hey, but no Ringo?
MusicGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Stories behind the music make 'McCartney 3,2,1' an enjoyable watch

My wife, Kenda, and I have been enjoying the amazing series “McCartney 3,2,1” on Hulu. Filmed in black and white in an intimate studio in 2020, Paul McCartney sits down with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who somehow obtained the original master recordings from Abbey Road Studios. They discuss relationships and...
MusicCNET

Deepfake version of young Paul McCartney reveals himself to be... Beck?

He's a Beatle, baby, not a loser this time. In a new video using deepfake technology, what appears to be a younger, so much younger than today version of Paul McCartney is seen dancing through a hotel hallway and other scenes. Eventually, in an unnerving scene, Young McCartney pulls off a mask to reveal himself as singer Beck. Turns out it's all been a video for Find My Way, a song by the two musicians on the remix album McCartney III Imagined.
MusicPosted by
The Albany Herald

Hyperreal Digital releases landmark McCartney/Beck video

It’s been called “a funky transformation” (UPROXX) and a “groovy mashup” (AV CLUB) that “sounds more like a Sugarhill Gang track than the original song” (ROLLING STONE) … And now “Find My Way (feat. Beck)” has been #ThreeImagined as a psychedelic visual trip that blurs the boundaries of time, space — and even identity.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Watch Paul McCartney’s New Surreal Video ‘Find My Way’

Paul McCartney has dropped a new music video for his song with Beck titled “Find My Way”. In the surreal and trippy MV, a young McCartney deepfake appears, dancing in the halls of a hotel and being transported to various other dream-like locations. At the end, Macca pulls of his “mask” and reveals that he was actually Beck the whole time. It’s one of the most fascinating things about digital technology – such a hi-tech revival.
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

Young Deepfake Paul McCartney Dances in Awesome Beck Collab Video

Paul McCartney has cracked time travel. In a trippy new music video called “Find My Way,” McCartney has seemingly reverted to exactly how he looked circa 1964 at the start of Beatlemania. Or maybe it’s just some rowdy deep fake technology. If you thought Mark Hamill’s young Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was weird, nothing will actually prepare you for this.
MusicStereogum

Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)

Mark Ronson has released the soundtrack to his new show Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premieres on Apple + today. The six-part docuseries explores revolutionary recording technologies in music through conversations with stars like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, and more.

