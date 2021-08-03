Cancel
Texarkana College Expands Honors College

Cover picture for the articleT.C. is helping the students with new Dean Scholarships. Texarkana College welcomes 83 new Honors College students to campus this fall who represent spring 2021 high school graduates from 12 school districts in Bowie and Cass counties. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, reported that the Texarkana College Foundation, which underwrites the scholarship fund, extended the number of awards this year to benefit more students.

