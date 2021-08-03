Texarkana College Expands Honors College

Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College met for a joint press conference on Friday, August 13th, to discuss scholarships for Texarkana College graduates with an Associate Degree in Nursing to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Texarkana College ADN graduates are eligible to receive a $4000 scholarship to A&M-Texarkana if they enroll in the university’s ADN to BSN program for the fall 2021 semester.