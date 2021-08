According to the report, the global tissue processing systems market was valued at US$ 318.5 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Tissue processing involves steps needed to take animal or human tissue from fixation to a state that an appropriate histological wax is thoroughly penetrated and can be embedded on the microtome ready for section cutting. Tissue processing is a method to remove water from cells and replace it with a medium that solidifies to cut thin sections on a microtome. Once tissue is properly fixed, it goes through a process, which involves steps such as dehydration, clearing, and infiltration. Tissue processing can be accomplished manually (hand processing); however, it is more practical and much more effective to use an automatic tissue processing unit when several specimens need to be dealt with. These instruments have been available since the 1940s and have slowly improved to be safer in operation, manage greater quantities of specimens, process faster, and achieve higher quality performance.