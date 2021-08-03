Braves have a golden opportunity to make up some ground in August
That's not great; however, when you consider their opponents over that stretch — Rays, Padres, Phillies, Mets, and Brewers — they've actually played some pretty good ball, which is why they remain within arm's length of first place in the NL East. Still, .500 baseball the rest of the way isn't going to get them in the playoffs, and they are about to embark on a golden opportunity to make some ground on the Mets.
