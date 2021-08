Typically, the average student doesn’t have the largest of budgets when it comes to buying new technology. Sure, you want the best for your money but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to count the pennies. That’s why we’re highlighting this HP laptop that’s available right now. The HP Laptop 14t-dq300 keeps things simple. It costs just $320, saving you $80 on the usual price thanks to the HP Back-to-School Sale, while still offering all the basic functionality you need from a highly portable laptop. If you need a laptop for typing up documents or for keeping in your dorm room without worrying about space issues, this is the one for you. Let’s dive into what makes this such a great deal.