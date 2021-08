Every year rival fans and some Michigan fans complain about Michigan football being overhyped and all the Harbaugh propaganda. This year that will not be the case. Michigan was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten East in the preseason media poll. With the Wolverines coming off a 2-4 season, trashing them is the popular thing to do. The national preseason polls have not been released yet, but Michigan will likely rank in the 20s if it is ranked at all.