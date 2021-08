At first, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that threw plans and schedules into chaos. Now the tech industry is facing yet another crisis, one that could affect anything that has an integrated chip, which is almost all electronics these days. Although smartphone companies are less forthcoming about it, insider sources reveal some reshuffling of schedules and products behind the scenes. One of those is OnePlus, which already canned some North American OnePlus 9 configurations because of the chip supply shortage and might even be canceling the OnePlus 9T for the same reason.