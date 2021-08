The annual Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing is set for Sept. 15 at Frankfort Commons. It will be a shotgun start with an 8 a.m. tee time. Lunch and awards begin around 12:15 p.m. Cost is $90 per golfer or $360 per foursome. Breakfast, lunch and prizes are included. There will be a hole-in-one prize worth over $10,000 at Hole No. 13. Proceeds benefit entrepreneurial development in Clinton County. All are encouraged to enter, but there will be a strict 144-player limit. Enter with your preferred foursome of individually to be placed with a team. Don’t play golf? Join us for lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Arborwood for $35. Register with Jason at 654-5507, Opt. 2. Or, email Jason at jason@ccinchamber.org.