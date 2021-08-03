Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2529 N 83rd Terrace

reecenichols.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore home for your money! This home has so many great upgrades. Of the three bedrooms on the main floor two have en-suite bathrooms. Two more bedrooms upstairs make this a five bedroom home and if that's not enough for you There is an unfinished basement too. large living room beautiful fireplace in hearth room. Newly painted interior, New roof, new garage doors on an oversized garage. Double pained, double hung windows. New flooring on main floor bedrooms. New oven/range. washer, dryer and refrigerator stay, Large deck, Fenced back yard. close to Legends.

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#Windows#Washer#Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14815 Townshend Terrace Avenue

TO BE BUILT "THE BALLENGER DUPLEX" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. Not too big, not too small. The Ballenger Duplex is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room in which you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. Convenience is a fact of life when you own a brand new home at Timothy Branch. This great community puts you close to some of the Washington, DC, area's most desirable destinations. Located right off Rt. 301 and near Rt. 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Timothy Branch is the perfect choice for those working in downtown DC, Northern Virginia, or at Andrews Air Force Base. It's also a great choice if you want to be close to all kinds of shopping, dining, and entertainment. When you live at Timothy Branch, you can enjoy a night out at National Harbor, shop at Brandywine Crossings, and take advantage of all the shopping and dining in Waldorf, including at the popular St. Charles Towne Center. You won't believe how much you'll find within moments of your new home at Timothy Branch. Don't miss your chance to own here! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Agents are warmly welcomed and appreciated. Photos shown are representative only.Our models are open by appointment only.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Jefferson Terrace Rd.

Outstanding commercial location, one traffic light from Wal-Mart super center. Signage available directly adjacent to Rt 340. Property has good visibility from Rte 340. Owner will consider subdividing. Level, cleared, open land. 50' row access. Across from substantial commercial development.Adjacent to residential development, and expanding residential communities. Listing courtesy of...
Silver Spring, MDthemunchonline.com

1641 Carriage House Terrace #J

Top Floor Two-Level Condo in Tiers of Silver Spring! - Sunny 1/BD/1.5BA with loft and fireplace! The loft is the perfect space for a second bedroom, home office, or gym area w/walk-in closet and a half bath! Main level features vaulted ceilings and brand new sliding glass door to private balcony with wooded views. Separate dining area of living area with pass-through to kitchen. Bedroom with new carpet! Assigned parking space (#65) + visitor parking. Conveniently located to major commuter routes, Columbia Pike, New Hampshire Ave , ICC, and I-495. Minutes to the FDA, grocery shopping, dining, bowling, and more!
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

58 S Terrace Mill Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4119 Sq. Ft. Beautiful DR-Horton home on an oversized lot in Sterling Ridge! This home features 2 story foyer, soaring ceilings, detailed trim work, stunning hardwood floors, wrought iron staircase, abundant windows and amazing storage throughout. Island kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances overlooks the breakfast room and family room with gas log fireplace; both formals; study with French doors; large 1st floor owner's retreat and bathroom with dual closets, frameless shower and whirlpool tub! Upstairs you'll find huge game room and four spacious bedrooms; three car oversized garage; fenced yard has covered patio, mature trees and plenty of room for a pool!
Interior Designdesiretoinspire.net

Albemarle Terrace House

Continuing to sing the praises of Jessica Helgerson and her team as we have done for many years, here is another project of hers that is eye candy as soon as you walk up to the front door. This project was a top to bottom remodel of a 1920’s house in Portland’s Northwest Hills. Our work involved relocating the kitchen to the sunnier side of the house, adding a second canning and project kitchen to the basement as well as a sauna and wine cellar, and an upstairs laundry. We strove to create a new character for the house that felt in keeping with the vintage, and to furnish it comfortably and welcomingly for our clients – a sweet young family of four. (Photos: Aaron Leitz)
Mason City, IAClear Lake Mirror Reporter

1995 S Carolina Terrace Mason City

Amazing lot for your NEW HOME in a well established neighborhood! Gorgeous trees to the east ( back of lot). This lot is PERFECT for your family or if you are wanting something all on one level. Affordable family lot sized 80 x 256. This opportunity doesn't come along very often!! Call today and start making your plans!
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Reserve Twp - 107 Biscayne Terrace

107 Biscayne Terrace. Pittsburgh 15212. Come Visit us in North Hills Reserve Twp. This house has lots to share. Saturday 9-3 Sunday 10-2 Half Off, + Bag & Box Sale!. Contents to include; MCM Bedroom Set 2 Cedar Chests, Blonde Bedroom Furniture, Antique Nesting Table, Stairlift less than 15 month old, Oak Kitchen Table w/ Chairs, Tools, Lawn Mowers, Snow Blower. Cash Only See Photos on our website.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Beauty & FashionHGTV

Farmhouse Design Style 101

American farmhouse “style” was initially a matter of practicality: a wide, deep, apron-front sink simplified chores, you needed a long, sturdy table to serve your whole household, and room-spanning, hand-hewn, exposed ceiling beams were ubiquitous (because they kept your house standing). Just 1% of us live on farms these days, but following their recipe for warm, welcoming spaces is as easy as pie. Gather ingredients like these to bring the farm to your table (and chairs, walls, floors … you get the idea).
Weston, MABoston Globe

Listed: For $2.49m, a Brutalist mansion designed for a famed art collector

Originally created for celebrated art collector Lois Torf and her husband, Michael, this single-family contemporary at 15 Young Road in Weston is itself a piece of Brutalist-style artwork. For $2,495,000, you could be its next collector. Torf commissioned architects Mary Otis Stevens and Thomas McNulty to build the 3,081-square-foot home...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Hot Property: A 1920s Beauty in Munger Place

Today, readers, we’re taking a trip to Munger Place, a gem of a neighborhood in Old East Dallas. Bordered by Fitzhugh, Gaston, Henderson, and Columbia avenues, this pocket of Dallas is one of our favorite areas to drive through, especially with out-of-towners. The neighborhood has the largest collection of prairie-style homes in North Texas, and each build–with porch swings, pastel paint colors, and idyllic front lawns filled with blooming flower beds and children’s bikes–is cuter than the last.
Oak Bluffs, MABoston Globe

Listed: A historic two-bedroom ‘dollhouse’ on Martha’s Vineyard

One of Martha’s Vineyard’s whimsical dollhouse-like homes has hit the market. The antique two-bedroom cottage at 16 Siloam Ave. in Oak Bluffs is listed for $629,000. The 642-square-foot home has a history: Built in 1870, it is one of 13 houses on the 33-acre Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, known locally as “The Campground,” making it a national historic landmark. It is also one of the sites of the island’s annual Grand Illumination celebration, donning lanterns and decorations for the historic festival each summer.
Fairfield, CTConnecticut Post

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Lifestylebobvila.com

Mohawk Splendid Design- Caramel Oak 350

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. We need some of the Mohawk # 32004 -02 DARK AUBURN MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORING Apparently its now discontinued. We need some of the Mohawk # 32004 -02 DARK AUBURN MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORING Apparently its now discontinued. 19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy